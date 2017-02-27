Oscars 2017 Check out full list of winners [Live Updates]

It's almost time for The Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest night.

Pulse Movies will be bringing you live updates of the winners. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the evening's event for the first time.

The musical "La La Land" leads with 14 nominations, while "Arrival " ties in second place with "Moonlight" with eight nominations.

Other nominees include "Lion" and "Manchester By the Sea" with six Oscar nominations each.

Check out full list of winners below as they are announced.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Documentary - Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary - Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

'Audition - The Fools Who Dream' (La La Land)

'Can't Stop the Feeling' (Trolls)

'City of Stars' (La La Land)

'The Empty Chair' (Jim: The James Foley Story)

'How Far I'll Go' (Moana)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story