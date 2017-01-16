Chris Attoh Onilogbo Hakeem transforms actor for new role

Talented special effect make up artist, Onilogbo Hakeem, transforms Chris Attoh for role in an upcoming movie.

Onilogbo Hakeem transforms Chris Attoh for new role

Onilogbo Hakeem has used his makeup skills to transform Chris Attoh into an unrecognizable character.

Onilogbo Hakeem who is a Nollywood special effect make up artist, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Chris Attoh on set of an upcoming movie.

While he didn't reveal details about the movie, the actor shared a video with caption, "This guy took me out of Nigeria for this great movie.....don't want to let the cat out of d bag.....watch out."

Onilogbo is a special effect make up artist who is well-versed in conventional make-up, and also well read when it comes to the proper use of prosthetics.

He served as the special effects make-up artist in  "Slow Country," the action thriller by Eric Aghimien, who directed the 2014 AMVCA award winning movie "A Mile from Home."

Hakeem won the Africa's best makeup Artist award at the 2016 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) 2016.

He has worked on Nollywood actors including Eve Esin, Toyin Aimakhu, Emmanuel Ikubese, Femi Branch among others.

Attoh is a Ghanaian actor who is popular for his role in movies including "Single, Married and Complicated," "Flower Girl," and the M-Net TV production "Tinsel."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

