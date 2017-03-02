So, you haven't heard about Omoni Oboli's latest movie "Okafor's Law?"

You're probably one of the five people left on earth who hasn't heard about it. March 31 is almost here, and the actress who has never failed to bring in the box office figures is set for a new release, "Okafor's Law."

There are probably several reasons why one might be interested in seeing this movie. It could be the hype, plot or cast.

Pulse Movies has put together five reasons why you probably should see the movie when it premieres this March.

1. Based on an interesting equation - Okafor's Law

C 1 P = C ∞

Omoni Oboli made a movie about one of the most unbelievable and hilarious laws.

A movie about a law that states that If you have been involved with a girl for a period of time and did a good job in and out of the bedroom, you can always go to the girl at any given time and sleep with her again no matter what situation arises, is one to watch out for.

2. A star-studded cast

The movie' features Oboli alongside RMD, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tina Mba, Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede, Toyin Aimakhu, Gabriel Afolayan, Betty Irabor, Halima Abubakar, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Mary Lazarus among others.

The lead actor is Chukwujekwu who plays the role of Chuks AKA Terminator. In this movie, he portrays a different character; one every movie lover should be interested in seeing him bring to life.

There is also Afolayan. It doesn't matter if he is leading, supporting or just an extra, he has proven to be a delight to watch on screen, and he is enough reason to see "Okafor's Law."

We also have the talented veteran, RMD, an actor well known for decades of film roles and outstanding interpretation.

3. It's a comedy movie

The trailer suggests that this movie might actually have a sense of humor, and record shows that's what most Nigerians crave.

Everyday, most Nigerians kick off their day by running around and shoving through the crazy traffic to make ends meet.

We stress, scream and go through a tedious day, and at the end of some days, all movie lovers want is comedy, and that is what Oboli has prepared for Nigerians.

4. It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival

The hype" "Okafor's Law" had its world premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was one of the eight Nollywood movies selected to screen as part of the City to City programme.

It was selected alongside movies like "The Arbitration," "76," "93 Days" and "Taxi Driver," and while festival screenings doesn't always mean a great movie, we are still interested in seeing a movie that was selected alongside the above well-made movies.

5. "Wives on Strike," "The First Lady"

If you loved the last two movies produced and directed by Oboli, then you definitely don't want to miss out on this.

"Okafor's Law" premieres in cinemas on March 31, 2017.