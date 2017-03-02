"Okafor's Law" 5 reasons to see Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law"

There are probably several reasons why one might be interested in seeing "Okafor's Law." It could be the hype, plot or cast.

  • Published:
Okafor's Law poster play

Okafor's Law poster

Motion Pictures with Chidumga Somkele Idhalama is Nollywood's biggest revelation of 2016
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The surprise, snobs and blunders of the AMVCA nominee list
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Why an Oscar is still a dream for Nollywood
Pulse List 8 signs that a movie would probably be terrible
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017
Ramsey Nouah This is the perfect actor we think should play Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016
Pulse List 10 ridiculous things about most Nigerian movie awards
Motion Pictures with Chidumga AY Makun, Omoni Oboli, EbonyLife Films are box office game changers
Motion Pictures with Chidumga A great film isn't defined by awards, box office success, festival screenings

So, you haven't heard about Omoni Oboli's latest movie "Okafor's Law?"

You're probably one of the five people left on earth who hasn't heard about it. March 31 is almost here, and the actress who has never failed to bring in the box office figures is set for a new release, "Okafor's Law."

There are probably several reasons why one might be interested in seeing this movie. It could be the hype, plot or cast.

Pulse Movies has put together five reasons why you probably should see the movie when it premieres this March.

Okafor's Law play

Okafor's Law

 

1. Based on an interesting equation - Okafor's Law

C 1 P = C ∞

Omoni Oboli made a movie about one of the most unbelievable and hilarious laws.

A movie about a law that states that  If you have been involved with a girl for a period of time and did a good job in and out of the bedroom, you can always go to the girl at any given time and sleep with her again no matter what situation arises, is one to watch out for.

Behind the scenes of Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" play

Behind the scenes of Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law"

(BBB MEDIA )

 

2. A star-studded cast

The movie' features Oboli alongside RMD, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tina Mba, Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede, Toyin Aimakhu, Gabriel Afolayan, Betty Irabor, Halima Abubakar, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Mary Lazarus among others.

The lead actor is Chukwujekwu who plays the role of Chuks AKA Terminator. In this movie, he portrays a different character; one every movie lover should be interested in seeing him bring to life.

There is also Afolayan. It doesn't matter if he is leading, supporting or just an extra, he has proven to be a delight to watch on screen, and he is enough reason to see "Okafor's Law."

We also have the talented veteran, RMD, an actor well known for decades of film roles and outstanding interpretation.

Behind the scenes of Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" play

Behind the scenes of Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law"

(BBB MEDIA )

3. It's a comedy movie

The trailer suggests that this movie might actually have a sense of humor, and record shows that's what most Nigerians crave.

Everyday, most Nigerians kick off their day by running around and shoving through the crazy traffic to make ends meet.

We stress, scream and go through a tedious day, and at the end of some days, all movie lovers want is comedy, and that is what Oboli has prepared for Nigerians.

Behind the scenes of Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law" play

Behind the scenes of Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law"

(BBB MEDIA )

 

4.  It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival

The hype" "Okafor's Law" had its world premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was one of the eight Nollywood movies selected to screen as part of the City to City programme.

It was selected alongside movies like "The Arbitration," "76," "93 Days" and "Taxi Driver," and while festival screenings doesn't always mean a great movie, we are still interested in seeing a movie that was selected alongside the above well-made movies.

"Okafor's Law" premieres at TIFF 2016 play

"Okafor's Law" premieres at TIFF 2016

(Instagram )

 

5. "Wives on Strike," "The First Lady"

If you loved the last two movies produced and directed by Oboli, then you definitely don't want to miss out on this.

"Okafor's Law" premieres in cinemas on March 31, 2017.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Gifty says she isn't married, refers to wedding...bullet

Movies

Deep Fever poster
"Deep Fever" Movie featuring Bobby Michaels, Jackie Appiah, Femi Jacobs gets release date
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 38
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2" Watch new trailer for sequel
"Shuga" cast
"MTV Shuga: Down South" Watch Nick Mutuma, Vanessa Mdee, Emmanuel Ikubese in 1st teaser for season 5