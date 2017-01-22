Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to launch of reality show

Big Brother Niaja has kicked off. Check out reactions to the housemate, host, Flavour and Yemi Alade's performances and show.

  Published:
Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija housemates

Big Brother Nigeria Organizers of reality series extend auditions to Abuja, Port Harcourt

Big Brother Nigeria is back for a second season as Big Brother Naija, and launched tonight, January 22, 2-17.

Kom Kom  singers Yemi Alade and Flavour performed at the event which revealed the 12 contestants and kick off the 78-day reality series.

The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.

 Check out reactions to the housemate, host, Flavour and Yemi Alade's performances and show.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The second season of the Big Brother Nigeria show is hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show, 10 years ago.

