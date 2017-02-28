"Moments" Hosts, guests, discuss religion and its influence on Nigeria

How does religion affect Nigerians? Watch Michelle Dede, Bolanle Olukanni, On Air Personality Fade Ogunru and Nosa discuss the effect of religion on Nigerians.

  • Published:

"Moments," a spin-off of "Moments with Mo," recently discussed religion as they had the 'God Conversation.'

Moments: Hosts, guests, discuss religion and its influence on Nigeria play

Moments: Hosts, guests, discuss religion and its influence on Nigeria

 

"Moments" is a show aimed at connecting more with audiences across the continent, as well as offer a much wider and more divergent platform for truly Pan-African conversations.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

