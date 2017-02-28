"Moments" Hosts, guests, discuss religion and its influence on Nigeria

"Moments," a spin-off of "Moments with Mo," recently discussed religion as they had the 'God Conversation.'

How does religion affect Nigerians? In a new episode, Michelle Dede, Bolanle Olukanni, On Air Personality Fade Ogunru and Nosa discuss the effect of religion on Nigerians.

"Moments" is a show aimed at connecting more with audiences across the continent, as well as offer a much wider and more divergent platform for truly Pan-African conversations.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation?