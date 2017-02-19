Denrele Edun is the new host for the second season of MTV's Lip Sync Battle Africa.

The media and TV personality has replaced D'banj, who hosted the first season with actress, presenter and model Pearl Thusi.

ALSO READ: "I'm going into Hollywood" - D'banj

Commenting on this new development, an excited Denrele said, “Co-hosting Lip Sync Battle Africa is truly the answer to a prayer I never made! The universe truly opened a door, and I’m gonna make sure I jump right inside and DO IT! It’s quite surreal – I was a contestant in Series 1 who flew in last minute and "spiritually" won his LSB challenge, and now I've been elevated to co-host! Try not to watch me, I dare you!!!!

Monde Twala, Vice President, BET, Youth & Music, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, also reacted to the news.

“Pearl and Denrele are going to make an awesome team. Pearl’s star quality is unmistakeable and she is a consummate professional, while Denrele’s a true original - bold, exciting and just on the right side of crazy! His extraordinary energy and total unpredictability should be a fascinating and explosive addition to season 2 of Lip Sync Battle Africa," she said.

Denrele's promotion to co-host comes after he was a contestant on the premiere episode of the show.

He battled against fellow TV personality Ebuka, whom he lost to despite his explosive performances of “Johnny” by Yemi Alade and Jamiroquai’s 90s hit, “Virtual Insanity”.

Lip Sync Battle Africa season 2 will return on Wednesday, 22 April, 2017 at 20:00 with well-known personalities and entertainers from across the continent.