From "King Invincible," "United Kingdom," to "Hacksaw Ridge," check out movies showing in the cinemas this week.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport
Synopsis: The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 10:35am
2. "A United Kingdom"
Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport
Synopsis: Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s.
Showing:
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 4:50 PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 2:10PM, 6:10PM, 8:20PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:30AM, 4:40PM, 9:00PM
Sunday: 4:40PM, 9:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Fri-Thur: 1:45pm, 3:50pm, 6:05pm
3. "King Invincible"
Starring: Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omawumi Dada
Synopsis: "King Invincible" tells the story of a handsome warlord, who is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12:40PM, 5:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Fri-Thur: 11:50am
4. "Assassin's Creed"
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons
Synopsis: When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.
Showing:
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 12:00 PM, 2:20 PM, 7:30 PM, 9:50 PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12:30PM, 2:40PM, 4:50PM, 7:00PM, 9:10PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 12:50PM, 2:45PM 8:55PM
Ozone Cinemas
Fri-Thur: 11:45am, 2:00pm, 4:10pm, 6:25pm, 8:40pm
5. "76"
Starring: Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owuruwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu
Synopsis: The story is told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the Head-of-State of Nigeria.
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 1:00pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 6:25PM, 9:10PM
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday -Thursday: 2:00PM, 6:20PM, 8:40PM
6. A Trip to Jamaica
Starring: Ayo Makun, Funke Akindele, Eric Roberts
Synopsis: A Trip to Jamaica’ which bridges the gap between Nollywood, Gollywood, Hollywood and the Jamaican movie industry will be showcasing AY again as the no-holds- barred Akpos, alongside the award-winning Funke Akindele, who plays Bola in the high voltage potpourri of love, adventure, crime and lots of comedy.”
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 11:00am, 1:50pm
7. " Passengers"
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen
Synopsis: A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 12:10PM, 4:30PM, 8:50PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 2:55PM, 5:05PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri & Mon - Thu: 2:10 PM, 4:20 PM, 6:50 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:00am, 3:55pm, 6:15pm, 8:30pm
8. "The Wedding Party"
Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba, Iretiola Doyle, Banky W, and Adesua Etom
Synopsis: Our love birds just want to tie the knot in peace, but will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?
Showing:
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 2:30 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:20 PM
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Daily: 3:30 PM, 6:10 PM, 8:20 PM, 10:30 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 1 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 10:50AM, 2:05PM, 4:10PM, 8:30PM
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 1:00PM, 3:00PM, 5:00PM, 7:00PM, 9:00PM
9. Trolls
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake
Synopsis: From the creators of Shrek comes the most smart, funny, irreverent animated comedy of the year, DreamWorks' Trolls. This holiday season, enter a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters and discover the story of the overly optimistic Trolls.
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:00am, 10:15am, 12:00pm
10. Three Wise Men
Starring: ZACK ORJI, RMD and VICTOR OLAOTAN
Synopsis: The Three Wise Men is a Dramatic comedy that humorously presents the follies of three aged men. The comedy satirizes the actions and intents of three elderly men in their mid/late 60's who struggle to re-live their lost youth.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 12:40PM, 6:50PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Friday -Thursday: 12:00PM, 4:20PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 6:40pm, 8:45pm
11. Underworld
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver
Synopsis: Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 12:10pm, 3:10pm, 4:50pm
12. Rogue One: A Star Story
Starring: Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk
Synopsis: The Rebellion makes a risky move to steal the plans to the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow.
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 3:20PM, 8:10PM
13. "Hacksaw Ridge"
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey
Synopsis: WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.
Showing:
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 4:40 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:50 PM
14. Collateral Beauty
Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet
Synopsis: Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 10:50AM, 7:15PM, 9:00PM
Sunday: 7:15PM, 9:10PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 1:50PM, 6:00PM, 8:00PM
Genesis Deluxe
Daily: 12:30 PM, 2:40 PM, 4:40 PM, 7:10 PM, 9:20 PM
15. "Ayamma"
Starring: Wale Ojo, Majid Michel, Adesua Etomi, Theresa Edem, Ime Bishop Umoh, Moses Armstrong and Ekere Ekanga.
Synopsis: Set in a fictitious village somewhere in Ibibio land in beautiful Akwa Ibom state, ‘Ayamma’ is the story of Ihuoma, the poor but beautiful village maiden with the voice of an angel.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:40AM, 4:55PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 1:00PM, 5:50PM