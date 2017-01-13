It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.

What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.

With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.

1. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport

Synopsis: The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 10:35am

WATCH TRAILER HERE

2. "A United Kingdom"

Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport

Synopsis: Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s.

Showing:

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 4:50 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 2:10PM, 6:10PM, 8:20PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:30AM, 4:40PM, 9:00PM

Sunday: 4:40PM, 9:00PM

Ozone Cinemas

Fri-Thur: 1:45pm, 3:50pm, 6:05pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

3. "King Invincible"

Starring: Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Omawumi Dada

Synopsis: "King Invincible" tells the story of a handsome warlord, who is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:40PM, 5:00PM

Ozone Cinemas

Fri-Thur: 11:50am

WATCH TRAILER HERE

4. "Assassin's Creed"

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

Synopsis: When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.

Showing:

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 12:00 PM, 2:20 PM, 7:30 PM, 9:50 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:30PM, 2:40PM, 4:50PM, 7:00PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 12:50PM, 2:45PM 8:55PM

Ozone Cinemas

Fri-Thur: 11:45am, 2:00pm, 4:10pm, 6:25pm, 8:40pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

5. "76"

Starring: Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owuruwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu

Synopsis: The story is told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the Head-of-State of Nigeria.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 1:00pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 6:25PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday -Thursday: 2:00PM, 6:20PM, 8:40PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

6. A Trip to Jamaica

Starring: Ayo Makun, Funke Akindele, Eric Roberts

Synopsis: A Trip to Jamaica’ which bridges the gap between Nollywood, Gollywood, Hollywood and the Jamaican movie industry will be showcasing AY again as the no-holds- barred Akpos, alongside the award-winning Funke Akindele, who plays Bola in the high voltage potpourri of love, adventure, crime and lots of comedy.”

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 11:00am, 1:50pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

7. " Passengers"

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

Synopsis: A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:10PM, 4:30PM, 8:50PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 2:55PM, 5:05PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Fri & Mon - Thu: 2:10 PM, 4:20 PM, 6:50 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:00am, 3:55pm, 6:15pm, 8:30pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

8. "The Wedding Party"

Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba, Iretiola Doyle, Banky W, and Adesua Etom

Synopsis: Our love birds just want to tie the knot in peace, but will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 2:30 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:20 PM

(--VIP SHOWS--)

Daily: 3:30 PM, 6:10 PM, 8:20 PM, 10:30 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 1 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 10:50AM, 2:05PM, 4:10PM, 8:30PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 1:00PM, 3:00PM, 5:00PM, 7:00PM, 9:00PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

9. Trolls

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake

Synopsis: From the creators of Shrek comes the most smart, funny, irreverent animated comedy of the year, DreamWorks' Trolls. This holiday season, enter a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters and discover the story of the overly optimistic Trolls.

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:00am, 10:15am, 12:00pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

10. Three Wise Men

Starring: ZACK ORJI, RMD and VICTOR OLAOTAN

Synopsis: The Three Wise Men is a Dramatic comedy that humorously presents the follies of three aged men. The comedy satirizes the actions and intents of three elderly men in their mid/late 60's who struggle to re-live their lost youth.

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 12:40PM, 6:50PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday -Thursday: 12:00PM, 4:20PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 6:40pm, 8:45pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

11. Underworld

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver

Synopsis: Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 12:10pm, 3:10pm, 4:50pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

12. Rogue One: A Star Story

Starring: Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk

Synopsis: The Rebellion makes a risky move to steal the plans to the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow.

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 3:20PM, 8:10PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

13. "Hacksaw Ridge"

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey

Synopsis: WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa, refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 4:40 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:50 PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

14. Collateral Beauty

Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet

Synopsis: Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 10:50AM, 7:15PM, 9:00PM

Sunday: 7:15PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 1:50PM, 6:00PM, 8:00PM

Genesis Deluxe

Daily: 12:30 PM, 2:40 PM, 4:40 PM, 7:10 PM, 9:20 PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

15. "Ayamma"

Starring: Wale Ojo, Majid Michel, Adesua Etomi, Theresa Edem, Ime Bishop Umoh, Moses Armstrong and Ekere Ekanga.

Synopsis: Set in a fictitious village somewhere in Ibibio land in beautiful Akwa Ibom state, ‘Ayamma’ is the story of Ihuoma, the poor but beautiful village maiden with the voice of an angel.

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:40AM, 4:55PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 1:00PM, 5:50PM