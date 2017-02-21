"Isoken" Movie featuring Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Damilola Attoh to premiere in June

"Isoken" tells the story of self discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Behind the scenes of "Isoken" play

Behind the scenes of "Isoken"

(Instagram )

Lydia Forson 8 things you should know about talented actress
Ayoola Ayobami 5 reasons we love "Skinny Girl in Transit" actor
"Isoken" Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Tina Mba, Joseph Benjamin star in new movie
"The Governor" Angela Ochello is Savannah State 1st female Governor in new Ebonylife TV series
Tamara Eteimo Actress talks upcoming dance movie "Candle"
Dakore Akande Actress talks getting good roles in Nollywood, awards, directing
"Two Can Play" Watch Kiki Omeili, Dare Ekunno, Nathan Kingsley in short film
"On Monday of Last Week" Cast for adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's short story announced
"Comatose" It's a wrap for Pan-African film starring Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Bimbo Akintola
Dakore Akande Actress is interested in becoming a movie director

Anticipated and star-studded Nollywood movie "Isoken" has a release date.

The movie which asks the question "what would you do if you were faced with a decision that could potentially tear apart relationships that you value the most?" will premiere on June 16, 2017.

play Continuity photo of Dakore Akande on set of "Isoken"

 

Written, produced and directed by Jade Osiberu, the movie  tells the story of self discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families, in touching, dramatic and sometimes funny ways.

Funke Akindele for "Isoken" play

Funke Akindele for "Isoken"

 

The star studded movie stars the talented Tina Mba alongside Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin, Damilola Attoh, Lydia Forson, Patrick Doyle among others.

"Isoken" is the first feature film by Osiberu, who is also popular for shows like "Skinny Girl in Transit," "Gidi Up," and "Rumour Has It."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evictedbullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 times Gifty owned the showbullet

Movies

Charlie Hunnam in "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword"
"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" Watch Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law in 2nd trailer
"Fences" poster
Pulse Movie Review "Fences" is a story of life, strength
 
"The In-Laws" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Chris Attoh, Ngozi Nwosu in official trailer
Gifty doesn't know Banky W
Big Brother Naija "I was misunderstood when I said I don’t know Banky" - Gifty