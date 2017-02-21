"Isoken" Movie featuring Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Damilola Attoh to premiere in June

Anticipated and star-studded Nollywood movie "Isoken" has a release date.

The movie which asks the question "what would you do if you were faced with a decision that could potentially tear apart relationships that you value the most?" will premiere on June 16, 2017.

Written, produced and directed by Jade Osiberu, the movie tells the story of self discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families, in touching, dramatic and sometimes funny ways.

The star studded movie stars the talented Tina Mba alongside Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin, Damilola Attoh, Lydia Forson, Patrick Doyle among others.

"Isoken" is the first feature film by Osiberu, who is also popular for shows like "Skinny Girl in Transit," "Gidi Up," and "Rumour Has It."