"Hire A Man," a romatic comedy produced by Chinneylove Eze, has grossed 35 million naira in 15 days.

Directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Chineyelove Eze, the movie made its debut in cinemas nationwide on February 10, 2017.

A week ago, Chinneylove Eze announced that "Hire A Man" grossed 23 million naira in 10 days. The latest 35 million naira claim means the movie made 12 million naira in five days.

"Hire a Man" stars Zynnell Zuh as Tishe Lawson, Enyinna Nwigwe as Jeff, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Bayray Mc Nwizu as Sonnia and Daniel Lloyd.

The romantic comedy also features veteran Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Shaffy Bello as a couple. The duo featured as a couple in the hit 2014 movie "When Love Happens."

Directed by Desmond Elliot, the movie tells the story of a young lady who hires a man to pose as her fiancé at a family event, after her younger sister's engagement.