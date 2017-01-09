The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

The event which was hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Big winners of the night include "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story ," which won the two categories it was nominated in.

Other winners include "La La Land," Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown," among others.

Check out full list of winners below;

MOVIES

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song in Motion Picture

"City of Stars," La La Land

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Animated Film

My Life as a Zucchini

Best Foreign-Language Film

Elle

TELEVISION

Best Actor, Television Drama

Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series Comedy or Musical

Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sara Paulson,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Actress, Television Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Television Drama

The Crown, Netflix