Golden Globes 2017 Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown," among winners

"The Crown" beat "Game of Thrones", "Stranger Things," "This is Us," "Westworld" to emerge best TV series of 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Viola Davis wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture play

Viola Davis wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

(Getty Images )

Golden Globes Hollywood parties at razzle-dazzle awards
Golden Globes Awards 2017 "Deadpool," Viola Davis, Mel Gibson, "Westworld" among nominees
Asghar Farhadi Iranian writer on war, peace and writing from the heart
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017
Motion Pictures with Chidumga A great film isn't defined by awards, box office success, festival screenings
Charles Novia Top 5 Nollywood actresses of 2016
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016
"Power" 50 Cent threatens to leave show over Golden Globes snub
Viola Davis "HTGAWM" star receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Golden Globes Inside the enigmatic voting bloc

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

The event which was hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Big winners of the night include "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story ," which won the two categories it was nominated  in.

Other winners include "La La Land," Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown," among others.

Check out full list of winners below;

MOVIES

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song in Motion Picture

"City of Stars," La La Land

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Animated Film

My Life as a Zucchini

Best Foreign-Language Film

Elle

TELEVISION

Best Actor, Television Drama

Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series Comedy or Musical

Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sara Paulson,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Actress, Television Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Television Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Showing At The Cinemas "King Invincible," "A United Kingdom," "Hacksaw...bullet
2 Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Actress keeps mum concerning BON absencebullet
3 Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017bullet

Movies

(L-R) Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle attend the at The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, on December 12, 2016
Golden Globes Hollywood parties at razzle-dazzle awards
While millions tune in to watch the Golden Globe Awards, one of Hollywood's glitziest affairs, few know who actually decides on the winners This year, the voters include a Russian former body-builder turned actor, an ex-Miss Universe from South Africa and an ex-engineer from Egypt.(FILES) This file photo taken on December 11, 2014 shows the stage is seen prior to the star of the 2015 Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California. Hollywood's elite hits the red carpet on January 8, 2017 for the Golden Globes, launching a fiercely-contested awards season that looks set to reward escapist fantasy and gritty drama in equal measure.
Golden Globes Inside the enigmatic voting bloc
"The Bleko Experiment"
"The Bleko Experiment" Office space meets battle royale in new poster for anticipated horror film
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the Marvel movie
“Thor: Ragnarok” Marvel releases official synopsis, confirms Hulks role