"The Crown" beat "Game of Thrones", "Stranger Things," "This is Us," "Westworld" to emerge best TV series of 2017.
The event which was hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Big winners of the night include "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story ," which won the two categories it was nominated in.
Other winners include "La La Land," Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown," among others.
Check out full list of winners below;
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Score
La La Land
Best Original Song in Motion Picture
"City of Stars," La La Land
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Animated Film
My Life as a Zucchini
Best Foreign-Language Film
Elle
Best Actor, Television Drama
Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Television Series Comedy or Musical
Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sara Paulson,The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Actress, Television Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Television Drama
The Crown, Netflix