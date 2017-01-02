Home > Movies >

"Fifty Shades Darker" :  Watch Christian Grey, Anastasia Steele in new TV spot

Universal Pictures has released a new "Fifty Shades Darker" spot, featuring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

The sot is soundtracked by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's "I don't Wanna Live", as the new spot  features intense moments between Grey and Steele.
 

Synopsis:
When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

The movie also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

"Fifty Shades Darker" is directed by James Foley, and produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, who wrote the blockbuster series.

The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the book by James. “Fifty Shades of Grey” was a box office hit, grossing over $571 million worldwide.

“Fifty Shades Darker” hits theaters on February 10, 2017, while “Fifty Shades Freed” will debut February 9, 2018.

