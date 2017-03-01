"War Machine" Brad Pitt is Gen. Dan McMahon in 1st teaser for movie

"War Machine" stars Brad Pitt as Gen. Stanley McChrystal, a four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

  • Published:
Brad Pitt in "War Machine" play

Brad Pitt in "War Machine"

(YouTube)

Angelina Jolie Actress to unveil Khmer Rouge film in Cambodia
"Lost in London" Watch Ime Bishop Umoh, Alex Ekubo in new teaser
'By The Sea' Watch Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie in new trailer
2017 Oscars Award ceremony flopped due to much focus on politics - Trump
Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
"The Wedding Party" Koga Studios responds to piracy of movie
"Asa" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun in new indigenous movie
Netflix Streaming company produced more original content than HBO in 2015
'By the Sea' Watch Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie in 1st trailer for movie
War Machine Netflix invests $30m on Brad Pitt's new movie

Netflix has released the first teaser for its absurdist war story, "War Machine."

 The film stars Brad Pitt as Gen. Dan McMahon alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, Jonathan Ing and Ben Kingsley.

In June 2015, Netflix acquired the rights to the film for about $30 million.

Brad co-produces "War Machine" alongside Ian Bryce and Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

play Brad Pitt in "War Machine"

 

The film is a satirical comedy inspired by the bestselling book "The Operators: The Wild And Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan," by the late journalist Michael Hastings.

A satire of America's war with Afghanistan with a focus on the people running the campaign, the movie sees Pitt play Gen. Stanley McChrystal, a charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

play Brad Pitt in "War Machine"

 

Script was written by David Michod, whose credits include "Animal Kingdom" and "The Rover."

The movie will debut on Netflix on May 26, 2017.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married with Kidsbullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet

Movies

Teaser poster for "Lost in London"
"Lost in London" Watch Ime Bishop Umoh, Alex Ekubo in new teaser
IK Osakioduwa and South African media personality  Minnie Dlamini
#AMVCA2017 IK Osakioduwa, Minnie Dlamini to host movie awards
Gifty's Wedding Photos
Big Brother Naija Gifty says she isn't married, refers to wedding photos as 'fake rumour'
The Wedding Party
"The Wedding Party" Koga Studios responds to piracy of movie