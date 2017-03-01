Netflix has released the first teaser for its absurdist war story, "War Machine."

The film stars Brad Pitt as Gen. Dan McMahon alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, Jonathan Ing and Ben Kingsley.

In June 2015, Netflix acquired the rights to the film for about $30 million.

Brad co-produces "War Machine" alongside Ian Bryce and Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

The film is a satirical comedy inspired by the bestselling book "The Operators: The Wild And Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan," by the late journalist Michael Hastings.

A satire of America's war with Afghanistan with a focus on the people running the campaign, the movie sees Pitt play Gen. Stanley McChrystal, a charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

Script was written by David Michod, whose credits include "Animal Kingdom" and "The Rover."

The movie will debut on Netflix on May 26, 2017.