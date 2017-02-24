Big Brother Naija Simi, Timaya, to perform at 5th Live Eviction Show

Nigerian singers, Simi and Timaya, will take over the Big Brother Naija stage during the Live Eviction Show on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Born Inetimi Alfred Odon, Timaya started his career in 2005, and is popular for some of his works including 'Plantain,' Bum Bum," 'Sexy Ladies' among others.

Born Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, Simi started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2006 titled 'Ogaju.'

She is popular for songs like 'Tiff,' 'Soldier,' 'Jamb Question,' 'Love Don't Care' among others.

No housemate is officially up for possible eviction this weekend.

After the housemates voted during the Nomination Live show, Biggie nullified the nomination, stating that he would decide who would be evicted this Sunday.

Who do you think would leave the Big Brother Naija this Sunday?