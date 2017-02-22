Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me" - Gifty on her strategy

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, spoke on her strategy, relationships with various housemates and more.

On why she signed up for the show

It has always been my passion. I have always wanted to be on Big Brother, I wanted to experience what Big Brother is all about.

On set out strategy

"My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me, win the hearts of the girls, do some crazy stuff, and be innocent."

Magic Finger!!! "@LazyWrita: When Soma took Gifty to cloud 9 and she was holding back the moan BBNajia https://t.co/FVq50jNp8s" — Talk D Talk (@Am_kaybee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

On Soma being a part of her strategy

"Soma, no doubt he is a nice person. But, he actually had his game plan and I had mine. In fact, everybody had a game plan."

"So I actually felt like, since Soma is actually fastfoward towards me, I felt like 'okay fine. Since he is the first person, let me start with him.'

ALSO READ: GITY EXPLAINS HER PASSION FOR POWER AND FAME

On Miyonse

"He actually liked me. So I had to actually say the word 'like to him too.'

On hooking up wit Bally immediately after Soma's exit

"It was all part of the game. "

On what she would do differently if given a second chance

"Actually, I felt like my game plan went against me. So, I wish that I can actually go back to the house and do some corrections. Make it a better game plan again and change the whole scenario.

Try not to be too much nasty. Try to calm down, observe the environment and push ahead. "

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Soma had said that his feeling with Gifty started off as a game, but became genuine along the line.

Speaking on a future relationship with Soma, Gifty said, "You see, he said 'loved.' I believe that whatever I shared with Soma was actually based on a game plan.

"He definitely played games with me, so, I played games with him. I feel like Soma is still my friend. Just normal casual friend, I can't hate him.

"I like him as a friend, and he is a nice person. But based on relationship, love? Nah. He is not my type of guy. That's it."

ALSO READ: 5 TIMES GIFTY OWNED THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA SHOW

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Gifty became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show.