During Gifty's stay in the Big Brother Naija House, photos of the former housemate and supposed husband surfaced online.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Gifty addressed sex tape and marriage allegations saying, "I don't have a sex tape, I don't have a husband, I don't have nothing." (Watch interview below).

Recently, Augustine Akumah who claimed to be a cousin to her suppossed husband, David Sorochukwu Akumah, released more photos from the reality star's wedding.

According to Akumah, the couple had irreconcilably differences over Gifty's 'cheating Life while still in her husband’s house."

"It’s a Pity that Gifty is still a very big Liar, never truthful to her new Fans and will never be because that’s how her fake identified super model mother as she said in Pulse TV interview brought her up. Obviously you can’t give what you don’t have…Gifty was not morally brought up due to want of making it big with the mother by all means over the years.

"Please Nigerians disregard whatever that comes out from that big fake liar’s mouth called Gifty because she cannot give what she does not have which is TRUTH. She was trained by a funny Mother who gave birth to over four children from different men inwhich all the children she have, never knew their father including the so called Gifty (#FACT)," he wrote.

According to the cousin, Gifty's wedding took place on April 6, 2014, and attended by the then Governor of the state, DR. Sam Egwu alongside other important government dignitaries at Assemblies of God Church Odunukwe in Abakaliki.

He went further to mention that her supposed husband isn't interested in accepting Gifty back to his family, despite persuasion from his family members.

"Gifty! that your Husband whom though do not want to change his mind in not bringing you back to his house after all his family’s persuasion to do so when your manipulative immoral mother came to his house at Asaba and took you away to Ghana simply because she asked for my cousin after one week of their white wedding to open a boutique for her (Gifty’s Mother) in a choice place in Lagos and he begged her to be allowed for sometime to enable him recoup from his just concluded wedding spendings which she vehemently refused and took you! her daughter away."

He concluded by stating that the only legitimate grounds on which Gifty can describe herself as single is if she returns the dowry paid by her husband.

"Please Gifty this is not Liberia where your mum grew up…This is Nigeria where a woman can only leave her husband for good or bad either by way of tradition through giving Dowry back by the Elders or Court dissolving the union via Divorce proceedings.

Please Be wise and say the truth before you loose everything including your new fans and be rest assured that my cousin Brother may not accept you back because you and your mother have crossed the line…and if you continue blackmailing or threatening him weather publicly with your so called Online PR Team or phone calls as you and your mum is doing at the moment, then I will be forced to release Audio and Video facts of all of these am saying because I know some of your likers will still blindly say these pictures below i took with my own camera during their traditional and white wedding and also when the couple were signing Marriage certificate were all photoshoped or you are been framed as usual…"

Responding to the new photos, Gifty said, "Love makes you smile...HATE makes you famous..FAKE rumour makes you stronger and BIGGER... PS: no matter what is said or written i will always be the HEAD in the GAME...... I AM GIFTY POWERS...that's my name!

On February 19, 2017, Gifty became the fourth housemate to get evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.