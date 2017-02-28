Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36

From TTT's kiss with TBoss to the Head of House task, check out five things that happened on day 36 of Big Brother Naija show.

TTT and Tboss share a kiss on Big Brother Naija

Day 36 of the Big Brother Naija show was about Simi's visit to the house, TTT's kiss with TBoss, the Head of House task and more.

In case you missed some of the interesting moments of Monday, February 27, 2017, check out five things that happened on show.

play

 

1. Simi paid the Housemates a surprise visit and was almost brought to tears as they danced to her song "Love Don't Care."

The housemates also shared with her their reason for joining the game.

Simi also visited Bisola and Bally who are on their Paradise vacation, courtesy of Biggie and the immunity they both had earned, earlier in the game.

play

 

2. As viewers already knew, all housemates are up for eviction except Bally, Bisola and the Head of House.

TTT won the task to become the new Head of House, a position that automatically exempts him from Sunday's eviction.

 

3. After the Head of House task, Biggie called in each housemate for their diary session where he asked them three hou semates they would nominate for possible eviction if they had the power.

4. Barely 24 hours after Bisola's fake eviction from the house, it appears TTT has moved on to Tboss.

Yesterday morning, TTT asked TBoss for a kiss to complete his morning. The later obliged, and during her diary session, she told Biggie that TTT likes her.

 

5. Still in their paradise, Bisola and Bally also got to watch their fellow housemates just like viewers from home.

They also discussed strategies and the other housemates.

 

