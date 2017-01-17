Big Brother Naija 1st look inside house reveals an aesthetically pleasing home

Ahead of Big Brother Naija's launch this weekend, here is your first sneak-peak inside the house, which looks aesthetically pleasing.



Bold shapes and a very beautiful interior, the house which will accommodate the housemates for 78 days is exquisite.

The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.

There will be a total of 12 housemates, but unlike its counterpart Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Naija will have no shower hour.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

In 2006, Ebuka Uchendu went in as one of the 14 housemates. On the 57th day of the show, he became the seventh housemate to be evicted, after five nominations.

The second season of the Big Brother Nigeria show, which is returning as Big Brother Naija, will be hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show.

The 2006 edition of the reality series which was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede, ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.