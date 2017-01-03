Walt Disney Pictures has released a new “Beauty and the Beast” spot.

A live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic, the movie stars Emma Watson as Belle. The new spot features new footage from the upcoming and anticipated movie.

The first and official trailer of the live-action film was released on November 15, 2016, and took over from "Fifty Shades Darker" as the most views in a 24 hour period.

The record was however broken by action-packed "Furious 8" trailer, which racked up 139 million views in 24 hours.

The upcoming movie follows the journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

"Beauty and the Beast" stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, providing the score.

The Live-action movie will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.