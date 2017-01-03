"Beauty and the Beast" Watch Emma Watson, Dan Stevens in new spot

"Beauty and the Beast" is an upcoming live-action retelling of the Disney classic, which features Emma Watson as Belle.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

(Disney )

Walt Disney Pictures has released a new“Beauty and the Beast” spot.

A live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic, the movie stars Emma Watson as Belle. The new spot features new footage from the upcoming and anticipated movie.

The first and official trailer of the live-action film was released on November 15, 2016, and took over from "Fifty Shades Darker" as the most views in a 24 hour period.

The record was however broken by action-packed "Furious 8" trailer, which  racked up 139 million views in 24 hours.

Emma Watson reveals 1st poster for movie

Emma Watson reveals 1st "Beauty and the Beast" poster

ALSO READ: A LIVE-ACTION "SNOW WHITE" MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS AT DISNEY

The upcoming movie follows the journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

"Beauty and the Beast" stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

(Disney)

ALSO READ: DISNEY IS WORKING ON A LION KING REMAKE

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, providing the score.

The Live-action movie will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

