AMVCA 2017 Sambasa Nzeribe wins Best Actor in a Drama

Sambasa Nzeribe beat RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Gregory Ojefua, Olu Jacobs and Femi Jacobs to win the 2017 AMVCA Best Actor.

AMVCA 2017 "76," Sambasa Nzeribe, Somkele Idhalama, Rita Dominic among winners

Sambasa Nzeribe has won the best actor at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role in Eric Aghimien's "Slow Country."

The actor  beat RMD - Oloibiri, Ramsey Nouah - 76, Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter, Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri and Femi Jacobs -  Remember Me to win the award.

A shocked Nzeribe received his award saying, "I never thought I would be in the same space with cinema Gods, Uncle Olu Jacobs, RMD, I Know that it's with your permission that I win this."

Prostrating, the actor said to the other nominees in his category, "I want to greet you all in a special way."



ALSO READ: Check out full list of AMVCA 2017 winners

About "Slow Country"

A homeless teenage mother, who gets herself trapped in prostitution and drug trafficking for seven years in order to secure a good life for her son, decides to quit but her boss, a ruthless human and drug trafficker is not ready to let go of his most trusted cash cow.

The movie starred Nzeribe alongside Ivie Okujaye who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the movie.

It also starred Majid Michel, Richards Brutu among others.

Sambasa's win is his second consecutive AMVCA win. In 2016, the actor won the Best Supporting Award for his role in "A Soldier's Country."

