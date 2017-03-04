AMVCA 2017 "Oloibiri" wins Best Movie West Africa

Action thriller “Oloibiri" has been announced as the best movie in West Africa.

"Oloibiri" beat "A Trip to Jamaica," "76," "93 Days" and "The CEO" to win the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award best movie West Africa.

ALSO READ: "Oloibiri" creatively encapsulates the plight of the Niger Delta region [REVIEW]

Oloibiri tells the story of a historic town where the Nigeria's first commercial oil discovery was made by Shell Darcy in June 1956.

60 years after the discovery of oil in "Oloibiri," the community is currently an eye sore, with nothing to show for its significant role in Nigeria's oil business.

The action thriller stars Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe Damijo, William R. Moses, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Ivie Okujaye, Ifeanyi Williams, Daniel K Daniel, Wale Adebayo among other talented actors.

"Oloibiri" is produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Curtis Graham.