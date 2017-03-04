"Jenifa's Diary" has won the Best TV series at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The series beat "Sokhulu and Partners season 3," "Duplicity," "Beneath the Lies" and "Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story" to win the award.

Receiving the award, Funke Akindele who produces and stars in the series said, "I don't actually have a life. Thank God I married this man [JJC]. I drink, eat and write "Jenifa's Diary."

The actress dedicated the award to her family, cast and crew of the TV series, and her husband.

The series which is currently in its ninth season on Television follows a secondary school dropout turned hairdresser, who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro. Over the years, she has gone from Aiyetoro to Lagos, and also London.

The character Jenifa and the TV series "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the most successful and sensational character/show to slide across our TV screens in 10 years.