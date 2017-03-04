AMVCA 2017 "Jenifa's Diary" wins Best TV series

The series beat "Sokhulu and Partners season 3," "Duplicity," "Beneath the Lies" and "Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story" to win the award.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jenifa's Diary play

Jenifa's Diary

AMVCA 2017 Check out full list of winners [Live Updates]
#ThrowbackThursday 2016 AMVCA remains the most refreshing yet
AMVCA 2017 1st photos of stars on the red carpet
AMVCA 2017 Predictions Who will win, who should win, who shouldn't win
#AMVCA2017 IK Osakioduwa, Minnie Dlamini to host movie awards
AMVCA 2017 Eku Edewor debuts hot post-baby body on the red carpet

"Jenifa's Diary" has won the Best TV series at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The series beat "Sokhulu and Partners season 3," "Duplicity," "Beneath the Lies" and "Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story" to win the award.

Receiving the award, Funke Akindele who produces and stars in the series said, "I don't actually have a life. Thank God I married this man [JJC]. I drink, eat and write "Jenifa's Diary."

"Jenifa's Diary" play

"Jenifa's Diary"

 

The actress dedicated the award to her family, cast and crew of the TV series, and her husband.

The series which is currently in its ninth season on Television follows a secondary school dropout turned hairdresser, who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro. Over the years, she has gone from Aiyetoro to Lagos, and also London.

The character Jenifa and the TV series "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the  most successful and sensational character/show to slide across our TV screens in 10 years.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 38bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Housemates lose 100% wager on day 39bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Ay Makun's wife threatened by TBoss?bullet

Movies

Rita Dominic at AMVCA 2017T
AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress in a Drama
 
#AMVCA 2017 "Oloibiri" wins Best Movie West Africa
Funke Akindele-Bello
AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy
Rotimi Salami in "Just Not Married"
AMVCA 2017 Rotimi Salami wins Best Supporting Actor