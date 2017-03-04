AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy

Funke Akindele beat Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Chukwuka, Tina Mba and Dineo Moekets to win the award.

AMVCA 2017 Eku Edewor debuts hot post-baby body on the red carpet

Funke Akindele has won the Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The actress beat Tina Mba - Meet the In-Laws, Uche Jombo - Wives on Strike, Dineo Moeketsi - Mrs Right Guy, Chioma Akpotha - Wives on Strike, Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica and Omoni Oboli - Wives on Strike.

"Jenifa's Diary" play

"Jenifa's Diary"

ALSO READ: JENIFA IS THE BIGGEST CHARACTER ON TV [OPINION]

The series which is currently in its ninth season on Television stars Akindele as the titular character; a secondary school dropout turned hairdresser, who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro.

Over the years, the character has grown from a naive girl in Aiyetoro to a student in Lagos, and a hustler in London.

The character Jenifa and the TV series "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the  most successful and sensational character/show to slide across our TV screens in 10 years.

"Jenifer's Diary" also won the Best TV series at the 2017 AMVCA.

Akindele's win is her second in two consecutive years.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

