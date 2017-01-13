"Love From Above" is a Nollywood movie that features several veterans.

While some of these veterans are still relevant in the Nigerian film industry, others took a break but are still remembered for their roles in the industry.

In 2004, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi popularly known as Mr Hollywood directed the movie "Love From Above," which was produced by Oragwam Edwin with screenplay by Chuks Obiorah.

The movie featured veterans including Victoria Iyamah who took a break from acting, but has returned and is set to star in an upcoming movie, "Talking Dolls."

The movie also starred Pat Attah, Antita Hogan, Chinelo Ndigwe and Emeka Okoro, who have all been missing from the entertainment scene.

Shola Shobowale who made the perfect comeback in 2016 with the Kemi Adetiba "The Wedding Party," also starred in the movie.

Others in the movie include the legendary Pete Edochie, Prince James Uche, Festus Agubor, among others.

What do you remember about movie?