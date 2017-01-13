"Love from Above" 8 photos from 2004 Nollywood movie

Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi's 2004 movie "Love From Above" starred Pat Attah, Jim Iyke, Chinelo Ndigwe, Pete Edochie, Sola Sobowale.

  Published:
Victoria Inyama and Jim Iyke in "Love from Above" play

Victoria Inyama and Jim Iyke in "Love from Above"

(Instagram )

"Love From Above" is a Nollywood movie that features several veterans.

While some of these veterans are still relevant in the Nigerian film industry, others took a break but are still remembered for their roles in the industry.

In 2004, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi popularly known as Mr Hollywood directed the movie "Love From Above," which was produced by Oragwam Edwin with screenplay by Chuks Obiorah.

play Chinelo Ndigwe and Victoria Iyamah as Sandra and Helen in "Love from Above" (RealNolly TV)

play Jim Iyke as Charles, Iyamah's abusive husband

play Pete Edochie as Chief Ezeugo in "Love from Above"

The movie featured veterans including Victoria Iyamah who took a break from acting, but has returned and is set to star in an upcoming movie, "Talking Dolls."

The movie also starred Pat Attah, Antita Hogan, Chinelo Ndigwe and Emeka Okoro, who have all been missing from the entertainment scene.

play Sola Sobowale as Iyamah and Ndigwe's mother, Obiamaka

play Jim Iyke and Victoria Iyamah as a couple in "Love From Above"

play Pat Attah as James, Sandra's husband who was rejected by her family because of his financial status.

Shola Shobowale who made the perfect comeback in 2016 with the Kemi Adetiba "The Wedding Party," also starred in the movie.

Others in the movie include the legendary Pete Edochie, Prince James Uche, Festus Agubor, among others.

play

What do you remember about movie?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

