Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 26 of reality show

ThinTallTony leads in the Arena games, as friendships end and hostility rises. Check out five things you probably missed on day 26 of Big Brother Naija.

  • Published:

Motion Pictures with Chidumga Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big Brother Naija housemates
Big Brother Naija 8 things you probably missed on day 24
Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'
Big Brother Naija Soma and Miyonse share why they signed up for reality show, future plans
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Bisola and TTT's post-kissing festival moment
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 23 of reality show
Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
Big Brother Naija "I don't have regrets doing it" - CoCoIce talks baring boobs on live TV
Big Brother Naija "I liked Bally in the house and I actually expressed it" - CocoIce
Big Brother Naija Gifty, Marvis, TTT make nomination list

Friday, February 10, 2017, was day 19 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies pulls together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.

ALSO READ: Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'

play

 

Check them out below:

1) ThinTallTony is once again the winner of this weeks arena games after he scooped the win last week. This time, he chose to share his reward with TBoss, Kemen and Bally.

2) Gifty admits to being the biggest romantic in the house following the consensus that she is the "love mistress" in the house.

 

3) Ese starts to feel the heat from other housemates after her nasty pranks rub them sore.

 4) Efe called TTT fake and he is having known of it, snubbing both him and Bisola and leaving viewers to wonder is it is the end of their friendship.

Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija

(Twitter)

ALSO READ: Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big Brother Naija housemates

5) The housemates put their creative skills to use and created the decorations for the Party room in preparation for the party themed, "The Nims" but Biggie threw the house into a tale spin after hiding six cans of painting and having the housemates search them out to enhance their decorations.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'bullet
2 Big Brother Naija 8 things you probably missed on day 24bullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 23 of reality showbullet

Movies

C.J Fiery Obasi to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science and witchcraft novel "Hello, Moto"
“Hello, Moto” C.J Fiery Obasi to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science and witchcraft themed novel
American Driver
"American Driver" Moses Inwang's movie to premiere on February 24
Teaser poster for Omoni Oboli's star studded movie "Okafor's Law"
Pulse List 8 Nollywood movies selected for 2017 Pan African Film Festival
Housemates during the kissing festival
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big Brother Naija housemates