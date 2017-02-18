Friday, February 10, 2017, was day 19 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

1) ThinTallTony is once again the winner of this weeks arena games after he scooped the win last week. This time, he chose to share his reward with TBoss, Kemen and Bally.

2) Gifty admits to being the biggest romantic in the house following the consensus that she is the "love mistress" in the house.

3) Ese starts to feel the heat from other housemates after her nasty pranks rub them sore.

4) Efe called TTT fake and he is having known of it, snubbing both him and Bisola and leaving viewers to wonder is it is the end of their friendship.

5) The housemates put their creative skills to use and created the decorations for the Party room in preparation for the party themed, "The Nims" but Biggie threw the house into a tale spin after hiding six cans of painting and having the housemates search them out to enhance their decorations.