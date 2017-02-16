Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'

Gifty says she doesn't know Banky W, calls him 'fake and proud.' Check out Banky W and Twitter hilarious reactions.
After her welcome hug to the singer, Gifty turned to Tboss and mouthed "who is he?"
The housemate didn't stop at that. During her diary session with Biggie, Gifty described Banky W as fake and proud.
According to her, he had acted like he was paid to come and 'impress' the housemates. "I didn't feel his presence," she said.
Gifty is an upcoming Nollywood actress, while Banky W is a popular Nigerian singer and actor, who recently made his lead role debut in the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party."
In response to her claim, Banky W said: "To be fair I dunno her much either."
Check out other hilarious reactions to Gifty's "who is he" moment, and diary session;
Banky W is not the only celebrity not known by Gifty. On Sunday, February 13, 2017, Gifty said she didn't know Falz until his visit to the house.
Gifty is up for possible eviction this weekend. She has been nominated alongside TTT and Marvis.