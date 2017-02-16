Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'

Gifty says she doesn't know Banky W, calls him 'fake and proud.' Check out Banky W and Twitter hilarious reactions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gifty doesn't know Banky W play

Gifty doesn't know Banky W

Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 23 of reality show
Big Brother Naija "I don't have regrets doing it" - CocoIce talks baring boobs on Live TV
Big Brother Naija "I liked Bally in the house and I actually expressed it" - CocoIce
Big Brother Naija 6 things that happened on day 22 of reality show
Big Brother Naija TTT, Marvis, Gifty are up for possible eviction
Big Brother Naija CocoIce had told God to get her evicted after she fulfills His purpose
Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
Big Brother Naija Gifty, Marvis, TTT make nomination list
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Bisola and TTT's post-kissing festival moment
Big Brother Naija Soma and Miyonse share why they signed up for reality show, future plans

Banky W visited the Big Brother Naija house on February 15, and received a warm welcome from every housemate, including Gifty.

After her welcome hug to  the singer, Gifty turned to Tboss and mouthed "who is he?"

play

 

 

The housemate didn't stop at that. During her diary session with Biggie, Gifty described Banky W as fake and proud.

According to her, he had acted like he was paid to come and 'impress' the housemates. "I didn't feel his presence," she said.

Gifty is an upcoming Nollywood actress, while Banky W is a popular Nigerian singer and actor, who recently made his lead role debut in the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party."

In response to her claim, Banky W said: "To be fair I dunno her much either."


 

 

 

play

 

Check out other hilarious reactions to Gifty's "who is he" moment, and diary session;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banky W is not the only celebrity not known by Gifty. On Sunday, February 13, 2017, Gifty said she didn't know Falz until his visit to the house.

Gifty is up for possible eviction this weekend. She has been nominated alongside TTT and Marvis.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 23 of reality showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Check out hilarious reactions to Gifty's new...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija "I don't have regrets doing it" - CocoIce talks...bullet

Movies

Soma and Miyonse during an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria
Big Brother Naija Soma and Miyonse share why they signed up for reality show, future plans
The New Limited Edition
"The New Edition Story" BET Africa to premiere miniseries
X-23 in "Logan"
"Logan" New clip features X-23
Kiki Omeili, Okey Uzoeshi and Yolanda Okereke at the media screening of "Something Wicked"
“Something Wicked” Nigerian Psychodrama to debut in cinemas this weekend