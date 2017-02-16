Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'

Banky W visited the Big Brother Naija house on February 15, and received a warm welcome from every housemate, including Gifty.

After her welcome hug to the singer, Gifty turned to Tboss and mouthed "who is he?"

I know you all say GIFTY is fake...but look at the sincerity on her face, when she asked that question. #BBnaija https://t.co/jJh3tZcB5Z — Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The housemate didn't stop at that. During her diary session with Biggie, Gifty described Banky W as fake and proud.

According to her, he had acted like he was paid to come and 'impress' the housemates. "I didn't feel his presence," she said.

Gifty is an upcoming Nollywood actress, while Banky W is a popular Nigerian singer and actor, who recently made his lead role debut in the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party."

In response to her claim, Banky W said: "To be fair I dunno her much either."

To be fair I dunno her much either https://t.co/T2NmDBHVLr — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Lol now if only I was paid it would be okay https://t.co/H7QC9ML6MD — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0





Opinions are like @$$holes. Everyone has one and is entitled to it. Doesn't mean it isn't full of sh*t lol https://t.co/D3Zeb2pdGO — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I watched it. What a wawu https://t.co/THWvcYAUZu — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Check out other hilarious reactions to Gifty's "who is he" moment, and diary session;

When Gifty gets evicted , she will tell Ebuka she doesnt know Big brother #bbnaija — #BBNaija (@Big_Bro_Naija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

How can Gifty says she does not know Falz D bad guy and Banky W. God we have seen it all. #Giftymustgo #bbnaija… https://t.co/LSWs2veyDQ — martinsfoundation (@Martins_Foundat) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Live update! Gifty doesn't knw Banky W!Pls let's send her home so she can watch soundcity and HipTv abeg #bbnaija she only knows how to kiss — Live#BBnaija updates (@BbnaijaUpdate) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Banky w in the building!! Gifty as usually doesn't know the artist. Which kind of songs do they play in Enugu?? na wa na real wa!! #BBNaija — BBA Lover (@MelMariaOduah) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

First you claim you don't know Falz now you don't know Banky W... Is Gifty truly your name? Stop being fake and act original... #bbnaija — lawal enesi habeeb (@enesi1983) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

To me Gifty isn't proud or fake.... She's just plain stupid. You don't know Falz, Banky W... Am sure she won't know Olamide. Village fowl. — Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

So Gifty does not know falz okay BUT Banky W the Mr.capable ..smh and she says shez in the film industry ...ah ken nat deal with her rn.ode — OmO_Labaja (@b4b06e93d17043d) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Gifty didn't have to say such unkind words about Banky W.. it was really uncivilized of you. Banky's talk was really inspiring#bbnaija2017 — oziegbe prisca esosa (@PriscaEsosa) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Gifty doesnt knw Falz n Banky W its like she was born in Nnewi in Anambra state all she knows is spare parts #BBNaija — Baby G. (@Iamkissgifted) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#BBNaija gifty called banky W proud coz she has complex problem....Killed her career before she start shaa..#BBNaija Hogan — Comedianhogan (@comedianhogan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Can we say Gifty is the "fake" house mate while the new 2 ones are being played? even kids know banky w #bbnaija — Omotola 'Slasha Ayo (@slashazhandle) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Banky W is not the only celebrity not known by Gifty. On Sunday, February 13, 2017, Gifty said she didn't know Falz until his visit to the house.

Gifty is up for possible eviction this weekend. She has been nominated alongside TTT and Marvis.