Big Brother Naija 12 contestants make the list at launch of reality show

Twelve contestants will be trying their wits against each other as they aspire to become the ultimate winner of the Big Brother Naija show.

  • Published:
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, former Big Brother contestant. play

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, former Big Brother contestant.

(Nairaland)

Big Brother Naija 5 reasons Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will make a perfect host
Big Brother Naija 1st look inside house reveals an aesthetically pleasing home
"Bukas and Joints" Watch Olisa Adibua, Mike Ezuruonye, Osas Ighodaro in season 3 promo
Big Brother Nigeria Reality show will give rise to a fresh wave of talents - Efe Obiomah
Big Brother Naija Yemi Alade, Flavour to perform at opening night
Chiwetalu Agu Veteran says he doesn't know Gideon Okeke, has never heard his name
Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to launch of reality show

Twelve housemates have been announced to compete against each other at the launch of the second edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The contesters are made up of six males and females who have shown the sort of potential required to win the N25 million prize available to the winner of the competition.

See the full names of the housemates below:

1. Bally: He is a young statistician who has an interest in owning his digital content creation company. His passion for rebellion and tough challenges will no doubt serve him on the show.

One of the contesters, Bisola, talks to host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. play

One of the contesters, Bisola, talks to host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

(Pulse)

2. Bisola: This young lady is not new to competition having stated that she had once taken part in a reality singing contest where she came fifth. Her experience should be an advantage against other housemates.

3. CoColce: She is the romantic type who has had a couple of unsuccessful romantic affairs. Apart from hoping to emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija show, CoColce is interested in being a successful singer.

4. Efe: This right here is a determined young man who has had to work hard to get everything he has ever had. Viewers of the reality show will be curious to see how he employs his winner psyche in the competition.

5. Gifty: A beautiful young lady who has had a taste of the spotlight having featured in some Nollywood movies. She is quite a people person. Gifty will be looking to conquer all with her warmth and charisma.

Miyonse and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu having an interaction. play

Miyonse and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu having an interaction.

(Pulse)

 

6. Kemen: He is a fitness trainer who plies his trade in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Life is not all about being a macho man for this one. He is actually in touch with his emotion and seeks to use it as a motivation on the show.

7. Marvis: The show has found its 'Donald Trump'. She is a no nonsense person who has a zero tolerance for disrespectful people. She never gets into a fight because she tidies loose mouths with her outspoken personality.

8. Miyonse: Hunger is the last thing you should worry about if you have this one as a friend. His culinary skills which he learnt from his mother has made him the ultimate cook. He is the type that can take care of people but hates being taken for granted.

9. Soma: Here is another singer who has combined his talent with being a pastor. He may not have a lot of social qualities, but he has God and that will certainly count as he aspires to be the winner of the competition.

TBoss makes her way to the stage. play

TBoss makes her way to the stage.

(Pulse)

 

10. TBoss: Having grown up under a strict father, TBoss was not at all your most social person in her teenage days. She however takes delight in some occasional sips of liquor. Not such a boring person if everyone in the world are drinkers.

11. ThinTallTony: Every word of his name describes him by virtue of his physique. He is making a return to the show having featured in the first edition. He has potential in poetry, acting and writing.

12. Uriel: You will find a contrasting personality in the last on the list. She has received the perfect grooming, coming from a home with four brothers who have various qualities. Uriel will bring some of these to the show as she hopes to become the last 'man' standing.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Yemi Alade, Flavour to perform at opening nightbullet
2 "Skinny Girl in Transit 3" A scandal is brewing in episode 7bullet
3 Big Brother Naija 12 contestants make the list at launch of reality showbullet

Movies

Contestant Efe announced as the 12th housemate
Big Brother Naija 2nd season of reality series kicks off with Yemi Alade, Flavour, 12 housemates
Bisola is a contestant on Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Biggie announces 1st twist, housemates to play for likes
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to launch of reality show
L-R: Sunny Neji, Zeb Ejiro, Lodios rep, Tade Ogidan and Sani Danja
Tade Ogidan, Sani Danja Nollywood stars endorse new movie online platform