Twelve housemates have been announced to compete against each other at the launch of the second edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The contesters are made up of six males and females who have shown the sort of potential required to win the N25 million prize available to the winner of the competition.

See the full names of the housemates below:

1. Bally: He is a young statistician who has an interest in owning his digital content creation company. His passion for rebellion and tough challenges will no doubt serve him on the show.

2. Bisola: This young lady is not new to competition having stated that she had once taken part in a reality singing contest where she came fifth. Her experience should be an advantage against other housemates.

3. CoColce: She is the romantic type who has had a couple of unsuccessful romantic affairs. Apart from hoping to emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija show, CoColce is interested in being a successful singer.

4. Efe: This right here is a determined young man who has had to work hard to get everything he has ever had. Viewers of the reality show will be curious to see how he employs his winner psyche in the competition.

5. Gifty: A beautiful young lady who has had a taste of the spotlight having featured in some Nollywood movies. She is quite a people person. Gifty will be looking to conquer all with her warmth and charisma.

6. Kemen: He is a fitness trainer who plies his trade in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Life is not all about being a macho man for this one. He is actually in touch with his emotion and seeks to use it as a motivation on the show.

7. Marvis: The show has found its 'Donald Trump'. She is a no nonsense person who has a zero tolerance for disrespectful people. She never gets into a fight because she tidies loose mouths with her outspoken personality.

8. Miyonse: Hunger is the last thing you should worry about if you have this one as a friend. His culinary skills which he learnt from his mother has made him the ultimate cook. He is the type that can take care of people but hates being taken for granted.

9. Soma: Here is another singer who has combined his talent with being a pastor. He may not have a lot of social qualities, but he has God and that will certainly count as he aspires to be the winner of the competition.

10. TBoss: Having grown up under a strict father, TBoss was not at all your most social person in her teenage days. She however takes delight in some occasional sips of liquor. Not such a boring person if everyone in the world are drinkers.

11. ThinTallTony: Every word of his name describes him by virtue of his physique. He is making a return to the show having featured in the first edition. He has potential in poetry, acting and writing.

12. Uriel: You will find a contrasting personality in the last on the list. She has received the perfect grooming, coming from a home with four brothers who have various qualities. Uriel will bring some of these to the show as she hopes to become the last 'man' standing.