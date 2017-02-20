New Mixtape DJ Unbeetable – "Afrobeats 107 Mix 2017"

The DJ continues with his Afrobeats series of mixes, which contains your favourite trendy Afro-centric songs and more.
View tracklist below.
Mr Eazi – Leg Over
Wizkid – Daddy Yo
Tekno – Rara
Airboy – Aiyepo
Reekado Banks – Problem
Sneakbo & Sona – Hurt Nobody
Runtown – Mad Over You
Lil Kesh – Shele Gan Gan
Young6ix & Davido – Let Me Know
Yonda – Las Vegas
Illbliss & Runtown – Cant Hear You
Maleek Berry – Let Me Know
Wande Coal – Ballerz
Dj Kaywise Ft Tekno & Falz – Caro
Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang
Reekado Banks – Ladies And Gentlemen
Dotman & Davido – Escobar
Wande Coal & Dj Tunez – Iskaba
Sugarboy – Hola Hola
Sarz & Dj Tunez – Get Up
Sarz & Dj Maphorisa – Wicked
Korede Bello – Do Like That
Tekno – Pana
Ajebutter & Falz – Bad Gang
Skales & Burna Boy – Temper Rmx
Maleek Berry – 4me
Wizkid & Drake- Come Closer
R2bees & Wizkid – More
Dj Neptune Ft Falz & Ycee – Bumpa
Sarkodie & Runtown – Pain Killer
Tekno – Diana
Kcee Ft Tekno – Tender
Phyno & P Square – Fiancial Woman
Falz – Wehdone Sir
Dice Ailes & Lil Kesh – Miracle
Shatta Wale & Burna Boy – Hossana
Maleek Berry – Kontrol
Dj Spinall & Mr Eazi – Ohema
Falz – Soft Work
Maleek Berry – Eko Miami
Jus Ft L.A.X – Give You Love
Iceprince – Satisfy
Runtown – Successful
Adekunle Gold – Ariwo
Niara Marley – Ko Si Werey
Outro—- Djunbeetable