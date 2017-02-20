New Mixtape DJ Unbeetable – "Afrobeats 107 Mix 2017"

DJ Unbeetable drops Afrobeats 107 Mixtape following "Afrobeats 105 Part 2 Mix", and "Afrobeats 105: Summer Sixteen Mix".

View tracklist below.

Track List

Mr Eazi – Leg Over

Wizkid – Daddy Yo

Tekno – Rara

Airboy – Aiyepo

Reekado Banks – Problem

Sneakbo & Sona – Hurt Nobody

Runtown – Mad Over You

Lil Kesh – Shele Gan Gan

Young6ix & Davido – Let Me Know

Yonda – Las Vegas

Illbliss & Runtown – Cant Hear You

Maleek Berry – Let Me Know

Wande Coal – Ballerz

Dj Kaywise Ft Tekno & Falz – Caro

Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang

Reekado Banks – Ladies And Gentlemen

Dotman & Davido – Escobar

Wande Coal & Dj Tunez – Iskaba

Sugarboy – Hola Hola

Sarz & Dj Tunez – Get Up

Sarz & Dj Maphorisa – Wicked

Korede Bello – Do Like That

Tekno – Pana

Ajebutter & Falz – Bad Gang

Skales & Burna Boy – Temper Rmx

Maleek Berry – 4me

Wizkid & Drake- Come Closer

R2bees & Wizkid – More

Dj Neptune Ft Falz & Ycee – Bumpa

Sarkodie & Runtown – Pain Killer

Tekno – Diana

Kcee Ft Tekno – Tender

Phyno & P Square – Fiancial Woman

Falz – Wehdone Sir

Dice Ailes & Lil Kesh – Miracle

Shatta Wale & Burna Boy – Hossana

Maleek Berry – Kontrol

Dj Spinall & Mr Eazi – Ohema

Falz – Soft Work

Maleek Berry – Eko Miami

Jus Ft L.A.X – Give You Love

Iceprince – Satisfy

Runtown – Successful

Adekunle Gold – Ariwo

Niara Marley – Ko Si Werey

Outro—- Djunbeetable