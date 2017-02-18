Nothing beats the combination of peanut butter and chocolate. Unfortunately, most of the time the decadence of peanut butter and chocolate is accompanied by a lot of fat and calories.

In this fast and simple parfait from my Men's Health book The MetaShred Diet, I've taken those traditional flavors and upgraded the nutrition using powdered peanuts to strengthen the peanut butter flavor while boosting fiber and controlling calories.

The creamy chocolate goodness that you love doesn't come from sugar-laden chocolate but instead from creamy greek yogurt spiked with chocolate protein powder. This all comes together in an eat-and-run breakfast parfait.

What you'll need:

1 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp chocolate protein powder

2 Tbsp peanut butter

2 Tbsp PB2

1 banana, sliced

1 tsp. chia seeds

How to make it:

1. In a bowl, thoroughly mix together the yogurt, protein powder/cocoa, and peanut butter.

2. In a separate bowl, toss together the PB2 and banana, coating the banana slices.

3. In a parfait glass or a serving bowl, layer as follows: yogurt mixture, banana slices, yogurt mixture, banana slices, yogurt mixture, and chia seeds.

557 calories, 42g protein, 24g fat, 51g carbs, 10g fiber