Super Hacks :  8 online shopping hacks that will get you a better deal on every purchase

Most big clothing discounts are hiding in plain sight. Do you know where to look?

Mall parking, crowds, paying full price—screw all that. We prefer to shop online from the couch to explore a wider range of options and score with freaky-fast shipping.

It’s no surprise that menswear was the fastest growing online retail category from 2010 to 2015, according to the research firm Ibis World. What’s more, it’s estimated that a quarter of 2016’s online purchases will be made on smartphones.

“Guys don’t just buy whatever’s on the rack anymore,” says retail expert Liz Dunn of Talmage Advisors. “They do research on the spot to find the best deal.”

Now, traditional brands are competing with e-commerce startups. That means more perks—free shipping, price matching, referral deals, and discounts sent to your inbox. Your only job is knowing where to click. Start here.

Sign Up For Mailing Lists

Your inbox is full enough. But some retailers offer discounts of up to 20 percent, plus regular promotions after that, just for entering your email address. Had your fill? Use Unroll. Me to unsubscribe from mailers en masse. Or simply create a separate email account to use just for promotions.

Explore Rebate Sites

If you go to a cash-back site like Ebates before clicking through to a retail site, you’ll pocket a percentage of what you spent (in the form of a check or PayPal deposit). Or you can use a site like Jet, which offers discounts because it accepts debit cards only and its merchandise is nonreturnable.

Consider Crowdsourcing

Sometimes your fellow bargain hunters are the fastest way to a deal. Hit up sites like eBay to search for steeply discounted office wear and Grailed’s Hype for rare street wear pieces. Also visit Styleforum and the “frugal male fashion” section of Reddit, where guys share new deals and promo codes.

Hunt For Flash Sales

The best of these flash sites for guys is Gilt - for a day or two at a time, it sells high-end products such as watches, clothes, and small leather goods, with deep discounts. Other sites to bookmark immediately are Plndr and The RealReal for designer clothes, and The Clymb for cool outdoor gear.

Check For Coupon Codes

Ready to check out? Wait a sec. Do a quick search on RetailMeNot and CouponCabin for discount promo codes and perks like free shipping before buying. You can also install Honey (joinhoney.com), a browser plug-in that’ll automatically search for and apply the best codes available at checkout.

Let Your Broswer Compare Prices

Smart buyers know they need to shop around before committing. So use Google Shopping or browser extensions like PriceBlink to do the price comparisons for you. When you view an item, options from competing merchants will pop up alongside them so you can quickly locate the best deal.

Set Up Discount Alerts

Don’t waste time checking to see if that high-priced coat you love went on sale. Instead, sign up for Shoptagr, a browser extension that will send alerts when the price drops or the coat runs low in stock. If you’re an Amazon shopper, use CamelCamelCamel, which also tells you the best time to buy.

Make Your Computer Work For You

E-commerce algorithms adjust prices based on popularity or location, says David Bell, a marketing expert at the University of Pennsylvania. Delete your cookies or turn on private browsing to see if the price changes. Or leave items in your shopping cart and wait for a promo code email.