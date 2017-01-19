Relationships and Sex How your relationship changes when you finally move in together

From more hair to fewer conversations, here’s what to expect when you shack up

There comes a moment in every couple’s life when it’s time to shack up. Maybe you’ve been together for a solid year or two and moving in together is the next natural step. Maybe you already keep a toothbrush at each other’s place, and signing both of your names on one lease is just a formality.

But what happens after you finally pack up your crap and set up shop at a new spot? After one Reddit user recently posed the question, “What changed the most when you moved in together?” we combed through the respondents’ best answers to find out what really goes down after you start sharing a key.

The #1 answer: You deal with a whole lot more hair. Do you love her luscious locks? Good—now get used to finding her follicles all over your clothes, on the couch, and possibly wrapped around one of your balls. (Way too many guys had this issue.)

Your sex life may also start to suffer. One woman said that “living together just meant that sex was another of his chores.” Ouch. Another user said that the sex became “less hot,” but also more consistent. Plus, when you’re constantly together, conversations can get a little dull. “When you spend almost every minute you’re not at work around a person, you don’t have much to talk about,” one user wrote.

Despite the negatives, a lot of Redditors can’t imagine living alone. Perks: You have someone to cook and eat with. You get to be naked around each other whenever you want (as long as she’s cool with that). You get to split the bills—more money for the both of you!—and you’ll always have someone to hang out with.

“My quality of life went waaaaaaaaay up,” one user wrote. “I eat breakfast like every day now. I eat less fast food because making food for two people is easier than one. I actually go to bed rather than fall asleep.”