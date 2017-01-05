Odd Enough Canada wants high-speed Internet access for all

Meanwhile, the U.S. still lags behind lots of other countries

The Canadian government has declared high-speed Internet an essential public right and service, and is investing $750 million over the next 5 years to make sure all Canucks have dependable, cheap online access.

“The future of our economy, our prosperity, and our society—indeed, the future of every citizen—requires us to set ambitious goals, and to get on with connecting all Canadians for the 21 century,” Canada’s top-ranking telecommunications official said in a very serious news conference.

Life! Liberty! Download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second!

Our neighbors up north aren’t the first to make connectivity a point of emphasis. As far back as 1999, Sweden made universal broadband access a national goal. Along with Norway, Iceland, and other Nordic countries, Swedish citizens now enjoy some of the finest, cheapest Internet access in the world.

The United States, on the other hand, is lagging behind much of Europe when it comes to the speed and cost of its Internet services, according to The Verge.

So if President-elect Donald Trump really wants to make America great again, he’ll have to find a way to make our ESPN app not take 20 seconds to load every single time.