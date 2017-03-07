Hate interrupting your sleep to fit in a bathroom break?

Waking up to pee two or more times a night is called nocturia, and if it’s putting a crimp in your shuteye, you’re not alone: Over 20 percent of men in the U.S. suffer from nocturia, a study in the Journal of Urology found.

But there might be some relief for your whizzing: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved the first drug to treat nocturnal polyuria, a condition where you need to wake up to pee because you’re producing too much urine at night.

The drug, called Noctiva, works by boosting your body’s absorption of water through the kidneys, which leads to less urine production.

A clinical study of Noctiva found small drop in the number of nightly bathroom visits in people with nocturnal polyuria.

As compared with those taking a placebo pill, more patients taking Noctiva were able to cut their bathroom visits in half, and had more nights where they only woke up once—or not at all—to pee.

Now, nocturnal polyuria is only one cause of waking up at night to urinate. It can also be caused by a variety of conditions, including uncontrolled diabetes, congestive heart failure, certain medications, or diseases of the bladder or prostate.

Noctiva is only FDA approved to treat nocturia caused by nocturnal polyuria, so your doctor will need to see if you have that condition before prescribing the drug.

He or she should also check to make sure you don’t have any underlying conditions that could be causing your nighttime bathroom breaks.