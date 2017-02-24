Health Tips ​Make this protein-packed zucchini pasta feast tonight

Lean protein and carbs will help you fill up, build muscle, and bulk up. But it sure as hell won’t make your taste buds rejoice.

  Published:
zucchini noodle pasta play

zucchini noodle pasta

(Photograph by Men's Health)

​It’s all your favorite flavors of pesto, on a bed of produce-based “pasta,” plus succulent shrimp

Chicken and rice. Chicken and rice. It’s the refrain gym-going guys follow chest day after chest day.

No wonder, though, because it works. Lean protein and carbs will help you fill up, build muscle, and bulk up. But it sure as hell won’t make your taste buds rejoice.

This recipe will.

Zucchini Noodle with Pesto, Shrimp, and Chickpeas Recipe

What You’ll Need:

2 packed cups fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup coarsely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 Tbsp. almonds

1 clove garlic

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice; more to taste

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium zucchini or summer squash, noodled or 6 cups zucchini noodles

1/2 lb. cooked shrimp

1 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

How to Make It:

1. Combine the basil, Parm, almonds, garlic, lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp pepper in a food processor and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oil until a thick paste forms. Transfer to a large bowl and season to taste with salt, pepper, and more lemon juice, if needed.

2. Add the zucchini noodles, shrimp, and beans and gently toss to coat. Serve cold or room temperature. Feeds 2

Nutrition per serving: 677 calories, 44g protein, 36g carbohydrates (9g fiber), 40g fat

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

