Guy Smarts What city is most infested with rats and cockroaches?

Mice and rats worldwide can spread 35 different diseases, including the plague and rat-bite fever, according to the CDC.

What city is most infested with rats and cockroaches?

Find out where the most homes are crawling with critters

If you have to call an exterminator this winter, you’re not alone: Millions of Americans live with rodents and roaches as unwanted houseguests, according to a Bloomberg analysis of data from the government’s American Housing Survey.

Philadelphia has the biggest household rodent problem in America, the report shows. In the City of Brotherly Love, 18 percent of homeowners and renters reported seeing evidence of a mice or rat. Boston, New York, Washington D.C. and Milwaukee took the next four spots.

Meanwhile, cockroaches opt to infest warmer climates. New Orleans has the most roaches, with 41 percent of households reporting evidence of the bugs. Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Phoenix followed.

Of course, we couldn’t talk about rats without mentioning New York City, which is famous for its sewer and subway rats. So it’s not surprising that it is the only city to hit double digits for both rodents (16 percent of households) and roaches (15 percent.)

There’s an obvious yuck factor here—the sight of a roach or a rat, especially in your home, can make your skin crawl. But these guys can also pose serious health risks. Mice and rats worldwide can spread 35 different diseases, including the plague and rat-bite fever, according to the CDC. They can also bring ticks and mites into your home, which transmit Lyme disease and other conditions.

