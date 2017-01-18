Guy Smarts How to become better looking as you age

Transformers star Josh Duhamel, pictured above, is a veritable poster boy for graceful aging. Turning 44 this December, the actor barely looks a day over 35.

Fortunately for those of us who don’t appear in multimillion-dollar blockbusters, you don’t need to be on the A-list to age with style and grace.

Looking great as you get older is all about paying attention to the details—and being consistent. Things like applying moisturizer daily have a cumulative effect that becomes more and more apparent over time.

From rocking gray hair to trimming your chest hair, we broke Duhamel’s look down into five steps that will slow the hands of time.

1. EMBRACE YOUR NATURAL HAIR COLOR

Fact: Women find gray hair sexy. Duhamel is letting his hair go gray naturally, and you should, too.

Just be sure to keep it hydrated: Aging hair can become coarse and wiry, but using the right products will ensure your gray looks cool rather than, well, old.

2. PERFECT A LOW-KEY HAIRSTYLE

Duhamel has a great undone style, but we’d like it even better with less product and a little length trimmed off the top.

3. FOLLOW A DILIGENT SKIN-CARE REGIMEN

Duhamel is in his 40s, but his smooth, wrinkle-free skin makes him look 10 years younger.

Establish a good skin-care routine early on: In the short-term, you’ll maintain clear skin, and in the long term, you can slow the visible signs of aging.

The occasional facial will help, too, by exfoliating and improving circulation. Consider a monthly appointment—most aestheticians will be able to tailor a facial to your specific needs for longer-lasting results.

4. USE EYE CREAM EVERY SINGLE DAY

Crow’s feet—those fine lines that run from your eyes to your temples and become more prominent with age—are one of the most obvious signs of aging.

Battle the wrinkles by using an eye cream daily. Apply generously after washing your face and before moisturizing.

5. GET YOUR BODY HAIR UNDER CONTROL

Duhamel is keeping his chest hair to a minimum, and, according to an Australian study, that’s exactly what women want to see.

This becomes increasingly important as you age and your chest hair begins to multiply and migrate to other areas of your body.

We’d suggest some light manscaping to keep it all under control.

Clippers are best for keeping your chest hair short without wiping it out entirely. To get your chest hair down to a nice short length without risking skin irritation, trim with a #1 guard in the direction your hair grows.