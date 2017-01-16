Fitness and Weight Loss This trainer inspires his clients to lose weight by twerking

We’ve never seen a class instructor with so much energy

Gyms are mighty crowded this time of year, so trainers must employ creative strategies to lure people into their fitness center, and not the other one across town. Some gyms offer lucrative deals and insane discounts to entice folks who are trying to stick to their New Year’s resolutions, while others resort to unconventional methods to juice class sign-ups—like, say, twerking.

That’s how trainer Keith Thompson of KTX Fitness in Atlanta, Georgia has tried to attract and inspire new clients, and judging by his crazy Instagram videos and rabid client response, it looks like the twerking appears to be working.

Watch one of Thompson’s clips—found on his Instagram page or in the New York Post video below—and you’ll immediately be drawn to his infectious, motivational dance moves. We’ve seen our fair share of enthusiastic trainers over the years, but never one with quite as much unbounded energy—and surprisingly tight dance skills—as Thompson, who looks like he’s equally suited to moving in the background of a choreographed hip-hop music video as he is in a sports club.

Thompson himself used to tip the scales at almost 300 pounds, and only began to drop the weight when he found a local step class that allowed him to break out in dance while breaking a sweat. According to his bio, Thompson became a hit in the class, so much so that his instructors ultimately let him take the reins—leading to an incredible physical transformation and a brand-new career in fitness.