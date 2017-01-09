Fitness and Weight Loss This 9-minute workout burns fat and rocks your core

You’ll burn fat and improve your cardiovascular endurance, while also challenging your core, chest, and arms.

This guy is going on an ice cream diet to lose weight, and experts say it will actually work

This guy is going on an ice cream diet to lose weight, and experts say it will actually work

Fitness and Weight Loss Your shoulders and biceps will be on fire after this workout

Chisel your entire upper body in a hurry

Trainer: Jeremy Scott, a trainer and fitness model in METASHRED EXTREME, the newest at-home workout program from Men’s Health.

Benefit: You’ll burn fat and improve your cardiovascular endurance, while also challenging your core, chest, and arms.

Directions: Perform each of these exercises for 30 seconds:

  1. Miniband jack

  2. Miniband pushup jack

  3. Slow, controlled band bicycle

  4. Slow, controlled mountain climber

Rest 1 minute. That’s 1 round. Do 3 rounds.

Men's Health

Men's Health

