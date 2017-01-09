Fitness and Weight Loss This 9-minute workout burns fat and rocks your core

Chisel your entire upper body in a hurry

Trainer: Jeremy Scott, a trainer and fitness model in METASHRED EXTREME, the newest at-home workout program from Men’s Health.

Benefit: You’ll burn fat and improve your cardiovascular endurance, while also challenging your core, chest, and arms.

Directions: Perform each of these exercises for 30 seconds:

Miniband jack Miniband pushup jack Slow, controlled band bicycle Slow, controlled mountain climber

Rest 1 minute. That’s 1 round. Do 3 rounds.