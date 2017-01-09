Fitness and Weight Loss This 9-minute workout burns fat and rocks your core

You’ll burn fat and improve your cardiovascular endurance, while also challenging your core, chest, and arms.
Chisel your entire upper body in a hurry
Trainer: Jeremy Scott, a trainer and fitness model in METASHRED EXTREME, the newest at-home workout program from Men’s Health.
Benefit: You’ll burn fat and improve your cardiovascular endurance, while also challenging your core, chest, and arms.
Directions: Perform each of these exercises for 30 seconds:
Miniband jack
Miniband pushup jack
Slow, controlled band bicycle
Slow, controlled mountain climber
Rest 1 minute. That’s 1 round. Do 3 rounds.