Fitness and Weight Loss This 7-move workout hits your entire body in 7 minutes

This MetCon circuit blasts calories and keeps your metabolism revved all day long.

You already know that it doesn't matter how long you work out — it matters how hard you go.

The workout below is only seven minutes, but it uses seven functional moves to work your entire body, burn fat, build muscle, and boost your metabolism — and it only requires a kettlebell, pair of dumbbells, and a bench or a box.

It also emphasizes lateral movements, which trains your body in the often-neglected lateral plane, builds your gluteal muscles, bulletproofs your knees, and improves athleticism (check out the Reebok Nano 7 if you’re looking for an excellent cross-training shoe that provides stability with lateral movements).

Directions: Perform each move for 40 seconds with 20 seconds of rest between moves:

1. Bear crawl: fast forward, slow return

2. Traveling skater jump

3. Lateral bear crawl: fast forward, slow return (20 seconds each direction)

4. Iso-dynamic lateral split jump

5. Kettlebell walking lateral swing (20 seconds each direction)

6. Dumbbell box thruster

7. Box squat jump

That’s 1 round. Perform 3 to 5 rounds, resting 1 to 2 minutes between rounds.