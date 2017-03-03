Fitness and Weight Loss This 7-move workout hits your entire body in 7 minutes

You already know that it doesn't matter how long you work out — it matters how hard you go.

  • Published:
Workout play

Workout

(Men's Health)

Health Tips This wireless device can ease headaches just as good as drugs can
Health Tips This is what happens to your body when you hold in your poop
Health Tips 11 ways to lower your blood pressure naturally
Health Tips Subway chicken strips contain less than 50 percent chicken
Relationships and Sex ​Straight women are having fewer orgasms than everybody else
Fitness and Weight Loss Death by dumbbell: The ultimate 4-move dumbbell workout
Odd Enough ​Scientists: Reintroducing extinct species is a terrible idea
Odd Enough ​Would you swallow a balloon to lose 40 pounds?

This MetCon circuit blasts calories and keeps your metabolism revved all day long.

You already know that it doesn't matter how long you work out — it matters how hard you go.

The workout below is only seven minutes, but it uses seven functional moves to work your entire body, burn fat, build muscle, and boost your metabolism — and it only requires a kettlebell, pair of dumbbells, and a bench or a box.

It also emphasizes lateral movements, which trains your body in the often-neglected lateral plane, builds your gluteal muscles, bulletproofs your knees, and improves athleticism (check out the Reebok Nano 7 if you’re looking for an excellent cross-training shoe that provides stability with lateral movements).

Directions: Perform each move for 40 seconds with 20 seconds of rest between moves:

1. Bear crawl: fast forward, slow return

2. Traveling skater jump

3. Lateral bear crawl: fast forward, slow return (20 seconds each direction)

4. Iso-dynamic lateral split jump

5. Kettlebell walking lateral swing (20 seconds each direction)

6. Dumbbell box thruster

7. Box squat jump

That’s 1 round. Perform 3 to 5 rounds, resting 1 to 2 minutes between rounds.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Health Tips 11 ways to lower your blood pressure naturallybullet
2 Health Tips This wireless device can ease headaches just as good as...bullet
3 Guys Smarts How to dress for a job interviewbullet

Men's Health

Shaving
Health Tips How to prevent razor burns
Men's Health/ShutterStock
Super Hacks 8 online shopping hacks that will get you a better deal on every purchase
‘How I fell in love at first sight’ - 4 guys explain
Relationship and Sex Is it ever okay to lie to her?
 
Fitness and Weight Loss Why you want to scream and barf during a cold workout