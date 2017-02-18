Fitness and Weight Loss These 2 Moves Make For the Ultimate Back Workout

Get ripped arms and a stacked upper back with this compound superset.

paired up and pull down play

paired up and pull down

This workout is a compound superset, where you perform two moves back to back that work the same muscle group.

Compound supersets provide an intense muscle-building stimulus—which means a bigger back with better definition if you incorporate this into your regular workout.

The pullup works a number of large muscle groups at the same time (back, shoulders, arms and even abs).

It's like a squat for the upper body, says Jeremy Scott, trainer at Jeremy Scott Fitness.

This classic strength exercise will fatigue those larger muscles when performed at max reps.

Typically, this is where one might rest or superset with an opposing muscle group.

However, going immediately to pulldowns will allow you to continue working your arms and upper back due to the lighter load and the slight change in your arm angle, says Scott.

This means you can increase the time your muscles spend under tension for greater gains.

Can't do an unassisted pullup? No problem! Use the pulldown band for assistance by stepping onto it.

Directions: Complete as many reps as you can of the following two exercises, with no rest between moves.

  1. Dead hang pullup

  2. Band lat pulldown

Rest for 1 minute. That's 1 round. Do 5 rounds.

