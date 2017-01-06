Fitness and Weight Loss The shoulder workout that also gives you great abs

This four-move workout attacks all three “heads” of the deltoid muscle that wraps around your shoulder.

Chisel your upper body with just 4 exercises

Trainer: Jeremy Scott, trainer at Jeremy Scott Fitness in Scottsdale, Arizona

Benefit: This four-move workout attacks all three “heads” of the deltoid muscle that wraps around your shoulder. You’ll perform all of the exercises while standing, so as an added bonus, you’ll also challenge your core. 

Directions: 

Do 10 reps of each of the following exercises in the order shown:

1.    Neutral grip overhead press
2.    Alternating lateral raise
3.    Alternating front raise
4.    Rear lateral raise

Rest 1 minute. That’s 1 round. Do 3 rounds. 

Men's Health

