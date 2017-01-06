Wike IG dismisses Gov's security aides over alleged corrupt practices

Six Nigerian policemen have been dismissed by the Nigerian Police Force following allegations of corrupt practices.

According to a report by Leadership Newspaper, the police has dismissed an Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The report further showed that the six police officer were dismissed over alleged misuse of firearms during the legislative rerun in the state in December 2016.

It was further gathered that the police officers involves include ex-Inspct. Eyong Victor, ex-Sgts. Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.