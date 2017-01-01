Home > Local >

Wike Governor restates commitment to promote peace, development in 2017

Gov. Nyesom Wike play

Gov. Nyesom Wike

(Pulse)

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has restated his administration’s commitment to promote peace and development in the state.

The governor made the statement in a New Year message broadcast in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Wike said that his administration had enormous political will to embark on projects that would trigger development across the state.

He urged Rivers people to work together to ensure that the state enjoyed peace and development in 2017.

“We cannot thank you enough for your consistent prayers, understanding, sacrifices and unconditional support and encouragement throughout 2016.

“It is clear that without your support, we could have been vanquished by the political and economic predators who sought to conquer and enslave us,’’ the governor said.

He said: “We will hugely need your support to harness the opportunities.

“As the New Year beacons with fresh opportunities, ours is to renew our commitment and vigour to serve you and deliver on our reconstruction and development programmes.

“We urge Rivers people to be hopeful in the new year, hope for a better state, a better future, more progress and more wellbeing for our people.’

Wike assured that the New Year promised numerous opportunities for the state.

