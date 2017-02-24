Senator Dino Melaye has ordered the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to stop prostitutes from parading themselves on the streets of Abuja.

Melaye, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, made this known to newsmen on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

He said “We are also very uncomfortable with the number of hoodlums on our streets in Abuja. We have beggars, the destitute and commercial sex workers spread across every nook and cranny of the city. We have issued an order to the Commissioner of Police and the Commandment of the NSCDC, and we have also instructed the FCT to provide logistics for the immediate evacuation of all beggars, including those little boys, who claimed they are helping you to clean your car’s windshield. By so doing, they are adding additional dents to your car.”

Melaye also revealed that the Senate reached a deal with banks operating in Abuja to beautify roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Punch, he said “Last week, the Committee on FCT summoned the managing directors of all the banks operating in the federal capital city and 15 banks attended. The essence of that meeting was to correct the problems associated with environmental sanitation of the federal capital city.”

Melaye said the deal with the commercial banks will save the Federal Government a lot of money.

“We are also going to save a lot for government, which can now be used for other developmental purposes,” he said.