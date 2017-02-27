TB Joshua APC chieftain says African leaders should emulate cleric

Prophet TB Joshua recently accused African leaders of neglecting her youth.

Prophet TB Joshua play

Prophet TB Joshua

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Timi Frank, has lauded Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nation, for initiating the move to rally other African leaders on how to remedy various challenges confronting youths in the region.

In a recent broadcast, the cleric accused African leaders of neglecting her youth.

"Africa has neglected her youths," the cleric said. "Africa has abandoned the youths to themselves. Africa has failed to make provision for the youths, whereas tomorrow’s Africa is the youths.

"When I think about the future of Africa, I have sleepless nights. Everything looks gloomy, frustrating, hopeless, dark, darksome, shadowy, shaded, dull, sunless and unilluminated," he added.

Timi Frank play

Timi Frank

(YNaija)

 

Frank, in a statement statement issued in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2017, called on religious and political leaders to emulate and support Prophet Joshua's move on how how to tackle the problems of youth unemployment, drugs abuse among youths and other social vices.

ALSO READ: I'm supposed to take over from Lai Mohammed - APC's dep spokesman

Frank, who said Prophet Joshua's latest broadcast is a challenge to unite Africa, also believe that the cleric has "always demonstrated the qualities of a true leader" with a vision to better the lives of youths in Africa and the world in general.

"What the man of God said is true," Frank said. "There is much poverty, unemployment and total neglect of youths by the governments across the Africa continent. It is high time African youths to come together and fight their common enemies, and also work together as one to prepare a better tomorrow for the continent."

Frank, however, assured the Prophet Joshua of his support in mobilising youths across the continent for the project.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

