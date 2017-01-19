Synagogue Building Collapse Absence of prosecution witness stalls trial

About 116 persons died in the collapse of the seven-storey guest house, which occurred on Sept. 12, 2014.

  • Published:
Synagogue Church Collapse play

Synagogue Church Collapse

(Zinews24)

Uyp Church Collapse Reps to condole with families of victims
Uyo Church Collapse That moment when worship turned to funeral
In Akwa Ibom Dozens killed as church building collapses in Uyo
US Election Prediction TB Joshua says people gave the prophecy different meaning
Synagogue Building Collapse Court grants engineers N20m bail
Synagogue Collapse Site engineers sent back to Kirikiri prison
Panama Papers Oby Ezekwesili calls for probe of everyone involved
Synagogue Church Govt. to prosecute contractor for building collapse
In Zimbabwe Pastor makes cool cash from sales of anointed cucumber
TB Joshua SCOAN leader predicts Clinton will win US presidential election

Absence of the sixth prosecution witness on Thursday stalled the trial of two engineers over the collapse of the guest house of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The engineers are Akinbela Fatiregun and Oladele Ogundeji.

They are standing trial before an Ikeja High Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Idowu Alakija, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the court that the Sixth Prosecution Witness (PW6) was overseas.

“PW6 was expected to come in for this matter from overseas, but we received a last minute phone call from him that he would not be able to make it to the country.

“I humbly request that the court gives us at least a week to enable our witness to be able to come to court,” she said.

There were no objections to the request by defence counsel – Chief Efe Akpofure (SAN), Mrs Titi Akinlawon (SAN) and Mr Olalekan Ojo.

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo consequently adjourned the case to Feb. 17 for continuation of trial.

Fatiregun and Ogundeji and their companies; Hardrock Construction and Engineering Company and Jandy Trust Ltd., alongside the trustees of SCOAN, are facing a 111-count charge of gross negligence and criminal manslaughter.

About 116 persons died in the collapse of the seven-storey guest house, which occurred on Sept. 12, 2014. Eighty-five of them were South Africans.

Five prosecution witnesses have testified in the trial. They include Prof. John Obafunwa, the Chief Medical Examiner of Lagos State, and Mr Toyin Ayinde, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dear Buhari, we want Shekau's head on a platterbullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Nigerians criticize President over 10-day UK vacation
Aminu Tambuwal
Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto governor approves posting of 98 midwives to health centres
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks to the press in Paris in September 2015
Gambia Senate opposes deployment of troops by President Buhari
Senate majority leader, .Mohammed Ndume.
Muhammad Ndume I'm not nursing governorship ambition