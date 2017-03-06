A group of protesters, suspected to be Niger Delta militants, forcefully made their way to the venue of the town hall meeting, where Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was meeting with stakeholders in Edo state.

The protesters, who carried placards, invited Osinbajo to the creeks, saying if he can’t come, he should leave their oil alone.

According to Cable News, a member of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said they had already prepared for Osinbajo’s visit.

He said “We were at the airport tarmac, we saw three helicopters, we thought Mr Acting President, who is a son of this region will come and visit the oil and gas producing communities.

“We were waiting tirelessly since yesterday, preparing tirelessly for our August visitor, but surprisingly, we were told that because the place is not secured, the acting president cannot come.

“We say if you know our place is not secured enough for you to come, then leave our oil alone – leave our oil alone.”

Reports say the protesters did not even yield to the pleas of the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

In his response, the Acting President told the protesters that he would visit oil producing communities, adding that they should expect him.

Osinbajo has been on a tour of the oil rich Niger Delta, a move many see as a strategy by Buhari's administration to broker peace in the region.