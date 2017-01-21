The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has alleged that the Senate rejected the confirmation of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu, because most of them are corrupt.

CACOL also confirmed that President Buhari has re-submitted Magu’s name to the Senate for confirmation, Daily Post reports.

According to the Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, “Let us drop all drop pretences; the main reason Magu was rejected in the first place by the Senate is the reality that he truly qualifies for that job and will really be thorough in his operations regardless of whose ox is gored.

“And this is what the incurably corrupt elements in the hallowed Chambers and their co-travelers in other public offices do not feel comfortable with and does not want to happen!

“Let us recall that every person, beginning with Nuhu Ribadu, that have occupied that office, i.e. Executive Chairman of EFCC had been brought down by spurious allegations by extremely corrupt elements to achieve the frustration of the anti-corruption drive in Nigeria till date.

“The corrupt elements in our midst, particularly those in the public office holders have always been fighting back each time the anti-corruption drive increases in momentum by decapitating the struggle. We need to learn from that history and move away from repeated starts.

“At this rate, there is probably no Nigerian President Buhari will present that will be approved by the corrupt elements in the Senate; simply because, they prefer that there is no anti-corruption drive at all! They want to sustain the old order of rollicking in ill-gotten gains while the vast majorities languish in penury.”

“The Senate refused to screen Magu, because of his impressionable role as Acting Chairman of EFCC; his boldness in confronting economic and financial crimes is the reason the Senate is delaying the confirmation.

“The reality is that many members have one corruption case or the other to contend with, including the Senate President himself. They know that he will not give in to their antics of bribery and corruption.

“Therefore, we welcome the resubmission of his name to Senate for screening toward his confirmation as substantive Chairman of EFCC. We reiterate that Magu is the man for the job!

“We call on all right-thinking Nigerians to demand his immediate confirmation, as there are obviously no valid reasons not to do so. In fact it is the logical thing to do. We must collectively reject what has somehow become a practice by the Senate; the practice of ‘holding the whole country to ransom."

Magu’s confirmation was rejected by the Senate, based on a Department of State Services (DSS) report that reportedly indicted him.