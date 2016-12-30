Home > Local >

Shekau :  3 scary things Boko Haram leader said in new video

The Army had claimed victory over the sect on December 23, after gaining control of Boko Haram stronghold, Sambisa Forest.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new video in which he denies that the sect has been defeated by the Nigerian Army.

The Army had claimed victory over the sect on Friday, December 23, after gaining control of notorious Boko Haram stronghold, Sambisa Forest.

Below are three frightening things Shekau said in the new video:

  1. “The war is not over yet. There is still more.”

  2. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree.”

  3. “You should not be telling lies to the people. If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?”

The Nigerian Army has however dismissed the latest video as mere propaganda.

