Sanusi Lamido Sanusi I will never consider leaving my throne for public office - Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi II, has said he would not leave his throne to contest for public office.

Sanusi made this known via his Instagram page when he shared pictures of himself speaking at the Thomas Hodgkins Memorial lecture.

He wrote: ” A member of audience asked me: Your Highness! Would you consider leaving your throne to run for office? I said to him : NO!"

The former CBN governor, on Monday March 6, 2017, delivered a lecture at the University alongside ex-INEC boss, Professor Attahiru Jega.

The monarch revealed that he spoke on Tradition, Modernisation and Reform: The Institution of Emir as a Change Agent under the African History and Politics.

Sanusi also revealed that he spoke to students at the Department of International Relations at the Oxford University, UK.