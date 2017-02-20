Sanusi Lamido Emir of Kano wants to stop poor men from marrying more than one wife

The Emir is seeking to propose a law which will expect men to fufill certain conditions before they can qualify for polygamy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emir of Kano-Sanusi Lamido Sanusi play

Emir of Kano-Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

(Omojuwa)

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano welcomes first grand-daughter
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano warns Muslim clerics to stop preaching hate messages
Sanusi Lamido Emir visits Osinbajo at Presidential Villa
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano's daughter to marry on December 23, 2016
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter celebrate Kamu ceremony ahead of wedding
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are married!
Muhammadu Sanusi II 'I didn't say mosques should replace schools ' - Emir of Kano

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi wants to stop poor men from marrying more than one wife.

The Emir is seeking to propose a law which will expect men to fufill certain conditions before they can qualify for polygamy.

He made the revelation on Sunday, February 19, while speaking at the 50th death anniversary of Ambassador Isa Wali in Abuja, Punch reports.

“Those of us in the North have all seen the economic consequences of men who are not capable of maintaining one wife, marrying four. They end up producing 20 children, not educating them, leaving them on the streets, and they end up as thugs and terrorists,” the Emir said.

“It is perhaps a tribute to Mallam Isa that today, as I speak, in the palace in Kano a sub-committee of scholars, which I set up and has been working for about a year, is finalising the final sections of a family law we intend to introduce in Kano which will address some of the issues that Mallam Isa was concerned about.

“The law will address what Islam says on marriage, it will outlaw forced marriages, it will make domestic violence illegal, it will put in conditions that you need to fulfil before you can marry a second wife, it will spell out the responsibilities of a father beyond producing a child.

“It is a big law which covers a whole range of issues from consent to marriage, to maintenance to divorce, to maintenance of children and inheritance. It will be the first time in northern Nigeria that a Muslim law on personal status will be codified,” he added.

Sanusi also said that he had been able to establish a connection between polygamy, poverty and terrorism.

ALSO READ: Emir of Kano urges Muslims to obey the principles of Islam

He however said that there is nothing wrong with polygamy if it is practiced properly.

Image

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
2 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet
3 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than...bullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande at the Abuja House in London on February 9, 2017.
Buhari Journalist questioned by London Police for attempting to interview President
Nigeria plans capital spending of $312 million in coming days: VP
Osinbajo Acting President rejects N7bn official residence
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari Osinbajo’s achievements are President’s achievements – Garba Shehu
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP says Aguda House is good enough for him - Aide says